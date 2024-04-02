The 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur kicks off two weeks of action at Augusta National Golf Club. This week's event features 72 of the best amateur golfers in the world, including some names who have had plenty of success at this tournament in the past.

Gone are massive stars Rose Zhang and Jennifer Kupcho, but replacing them are ANWA veterans Anna Davis and Ingrid Lindblad. Davis, who won two years ago, is a freshman at Auburn trying to become the first two-time champion of the event. Lindblad, a graduate student at LSU and the No. 1 amateur in the world, is playing her fourth (!) ANWA attempting to finish slightly better than T3 and T2, as she did, respectively, in 2021 and 2022.

Nine of the top 10 players in the World Amateur Golf Rankings will play over the next few days at Champions Retreat in Augusta, Georgia, for a spot in the 30-player final round at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.

This event has produced some incredible moments -- both successful and unsuccessful -- in its four-year history. It would be easy to look at it as an opening act for the 2024 Masters next weekend, but given the star power in this field, the way it has played out with near-meltdowns, blown leads and incredible surges at the end on a familiar golf course, the ANWA stands on its own as one of the best and most interesting golf tournaments of the year.

Let's take a look at what you need to know ahead of the ANWA.

2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur

Schedule

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Wednesday, April 3 -- Champions Golf Retreat

Start time: 7:45 a.m.

TV: 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Round 2 -- Thursday, April 4 -- Champions Golf Retreat

Start time: 7:45 a.m.

TV: 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Practice -- Friday, April 5 -- Augusta National

Round 3 -- Saturday, April 6 -- Augusta National

Start time: 7:40 a.m.

TV: 12-3 p.m. on NBC, fubo (Try for free)

Format

The top 72 amateurs compete in 36 holes of stroke play before the field is reduced to the top 30 for the final round. Because there are only 36 holes played over the first two rounds, this sometimes leads to intense, exciting playoffs on Thursday afternoon where golfers are playing for a spot in the final 30. (Example: there could be a six-golfer playoff for one or two spots at Augusta National). Scores carry over into the third round, and a champion is determined from there.

Key players

Yuna Araki -- Japan -- No. 8 in World Amateur Golf Rankings

Amari Avery -- United States -- No. 20

Helen Briem -- Germany -- No. 5

Zoe Antoinette Campos -- United States -- No. 10

Hannah Darling -- Scotland -- No. 19

Anna Davis -- United States -- No. 17

Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio -- Spain -- No. 6

Megha Ganne -- United States -- No. 53

Rachel Heck -- United States -- No. 65

Ingrid Lindblad -- Sweden -- No. 1

Julia Lopez Ramirez -- Spain -- No. 2

Caitlyn Macnab -- South Africa -- No. 24

Rianne Malilxi -- Philippines -- No. 26

Maria Jose Marin -- Colombia -- No. 14

Emilia Migliaccio -- United States -- No. 44

Andrea Revuelta -- Spain -- No. 11

Amanda Sambach -- United States -- No. 12

Megan Schofill -- United States -- No. 7

Latanna Stone -- United States -- No. 30

Asterisk Talley -- United States -- No. 118

Rocio Tjedo -- Spain -- No. 13

Lottie Woad -- England -- No. 4

Meja Ortengren -- Sweden -- No. 9