The PGA Tour's 'Florida Swing' begins this week with the 2024 Cognizant Classic. This event is formerly known as The Honda Classic, and it will be played at the The Champions Course at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens beginning on Thursday. It's a decent field with 19 of the top 50 golfers in the OWGR participating, including top-10 players Rory McIlroy (No. 2) and Matt Fitzpatrick (No. 9).

The 2024 Cognizant Classic odds list McIlroy as the clear favorite at 6-1, with no other golfer listed on the PGA odds board lower than 20-1. That means there are a lot of intriguing longshots in the field, and plenty of intriguing options for Fantasy golf and DFS lineups as well. Before making any 2024 Cognizant Classic fantasy golf picks, you have to see the Cognizant Classic fantasy golf rankings from SportsLine handicapper Eric Cohen.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic (Rickie Fowler +1400), 2023 PGA Championship (Brooks Koepka +2000), 2023 Honda Classic (Chris Kirk +3500), 2022 Open Championship (Cameron Smith +2200), 2022 U.S. Open (Matt Fitzpatrick +2500) and 2022 Phoenix Open (Scottie Scheffler's first career victory at +2800).

Cohen is a contributor to SportsLine's YouTube shows including "Early Edge" and is the host of "The Early Wedge" golf show. Anyone who has followed Cohen's predictions has made positive gains on their golf picks.

One player Cohen is getting behind for his fantasy picks is Rasmus Hojgaard. The 22-year old Danish golfer has been playing extremely well on the DP Tour, finishing no worse than T16 in his last eight events. Cohen notes that his lack of course history is a concern, but at his long odds of 45-1 and reasonable prices in fantasy, he's a golfer to back.

"He's playing like one of the best golfers in the world right now and at a juicy price, I'm absolutely buying in," Cohen told SportsLine.

On the other hand, the golf expert is fading Fitzpatrick, who is the second-highest ranked player in the field and has the fourth-lowest odds in this event at 28-1. The 2022 U.S. Open champion has a pair of T15 or better finishes this year, so at first glance, he might be worth backing.

Cohen, however, barely has him in the top 15 of his fantasy rankings this season. He notes that Fitzpatrick also has two missed cuts and a T58 in his three other PGA starts this season. He's also had no success at PGA National, missing a cut and recording a T68 in his two events. "His game simply isn't in peak form, and while I normally would favor the Englishman in coastal courses that aren't birdie-fests, I just can't here," he said. See all of Cohen's Cognizant Classic picks at SportsLine.

