The Florida swing has arrived on the PGA Tour, and with it has come an unusually stout field at the 2024 Cognizant Classic. Beholden to scheduling changes, the Cognizant Classic saw its field strength dwindle in recent years, but that is no more as world No. 2 Rory McIlroy headlines the action.

First ascending to world No. 1 with a win at PGA National over Tiger Woods in 2012, the four-time major champion hopes the par 71 will be kind to him yet again as he tees it up here for the first time since 2018. McIlroy has experienced a middling beginning to his 2024 PGA Tour season, failing to contend at Pebble Beach or Riviera, but the switch to Florida could yield results given his history in his home away from home.

Joining McIlroy in the field are a number of his European Ryder Cup teammates from this past fall in Rome. Former Cognizant Classic champion Sepp Straka aims to keep a good thing going at PGA National while Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose and Shane Lowry hope to discover some form before major championship season rolls around.

The American front is spearheaded by Cameron Young, who still seeks his first career victory on the PGA Tour. Russell Henley, J.T. Poston, Eric Cole and defending champion Chris Kirk are among those in good form looking to continue their strong starts to the season. Tom Kim, Sungjae Im, Min Woo Lee and Byeong-Hun An star for the international contingent hoping to find success at the ever-dangerous PGA National.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 1 - Thursday



Round starts: 6:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 6:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 2-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 12-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday



Round starts: 6:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 6:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 2-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 12-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday



Round starts: 6:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 6:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 1-3 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 6:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 6:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 1-3 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio