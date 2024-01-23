The PGA Tour stays on the West Coast this week for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, Calif.. Max Homa enters as the defending tournament champion, and will once again be one of the most notable golfers in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open field. California native Xander Schauffele is listed as the 9-1 favorite in the latest Farmers Insurance Open odds. Schauffele is followed by Patrick Cantlay (10-1), Homa (10-1), Collin Morikawa (11-1), Ludvig Aberg (20-1), Sungjae Im (22-1), and Min Woo Lee (22-1). The total 2024 Farmers Insurance Open purse is $9 million with the winner's share coming in at $1.62 million.

With 2024 one and done pools still in their beginning stages, it is imperative to nail your early season picks and get off to a hot start. Should you use this event to target a long shot like Hideki Matsuyama (45-1), Will Zalatoris (45-1), or Justin Rose (50-1)? Or would it make sense to take a favorite like Schauffele, Cantlay, or Homa? Before locking in your 2024 Farmers Insurance Open one and done picks, you need to see what SportsLine DFS pro and PGA expert Mike McClure has to say.

The One and Done format is growing in popularity. It has several noticeable similarities to NFL Survivor pools, with the main difference being entries are not eliminated with a bad week. Players pick one golfer per week and earn points based on their selected golfer's prize money for that tournament. Golfers can only be used once per season, and the point format makes nailing majors and big money tournaments critical.

McClure is a DFS legend with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA picks dating back to the PGA Tour restart in June of 2020. McClure uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks.

McClure nailed plenty of One and Done picks in 2023. At the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, McClure's top One and Done pick, Max Homa, outlasted the entire field to take home his sixth career PGA Tour victory and $1.566 million. At the WM Phoenix Open, McClure nailed Scheffler winning the tournament, taking home $3.6 million.

He correctly called Jon Rahm's wins at The Masters and the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Then at the RBC Canadian Open McClure listed Nick Taylor and Tyrrell Hatton as two of his top one and done picks. Taylor would go on to win the tournament, while Hatton finished in third place. And finally, at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, his top OAD pick was eventual tournament champion Rickie Fowler.

Last week, one of his top OAD picks was for The American Express was Justin Thomas, who finished in third place and took home $635,600.

One of McClure's top 2024 Farmers Insurance Open one and done picks is Xander Schauffele. The world No. 5 is a native of San Diego, who has been playing Torrey Pines GC for most of his life. Schauffele is a seven-time PGA Tour winner, and he finished T-10 at The Sentry earlier this month before carding a T-3 at the American Express last week. He doesn't have a great track record at the Farmers Insurance Open, but McClure is still projecting a top-five finish for him this week.

Through two events in 2024, Schauffele, who is one of the best irons players in the world, ranks high in several key metrics. The 30-year-old ranks second on the PGA Tour in greens in regulation (88.89%), sixth in driving distance (320.6), eighth in strokes gained off the tee (1.004), 10th in strokes gained tee-to-green (1.642), and 21st in total strokes gained (1.365). As one of the most accomplished players in the Farmers Insurance Open field, McClure sees huge value in backing Schauffele at Torrey Pines this week. You can see who else to back at SportsLine.

