For those that haven't already earned their way into the field of the 2024 Masters, there are only two weeks remaining to earn an invitation via a win on the PGA Tour or by moving into the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking. The 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open will begin on Thursday and it will once again be a proving ground for players trying to sharpen their game in anticipation of Augusta or to earn an invite. The tournament will take place at Memorial Park Golf Course and will return to the spring after being held as a fall event from 2019-2022. The first tee times come at 8:20 a.m. ET.

Tony Finau won the last Houston Open in 2022 but he'll have some serious competition from superstars like Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark and Will Zalatoris this time around. Scheffer is the 14-5 favorite in the 2024 Houston Open odds followed by Clark at 14-1 while Finau and Zalatoris are both priced at 18-1. Before locking in your 2024 Houston Open picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Scottie Scheffler would finish on top of the leaderboard at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship this season. McClure also included Hideki Matsuyama in his best bets to win the 2024 Genesis Invitational. That bet hit at +9000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,000.

The model also predicted Jon Rahm would be victorious at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Nick Taylor (70-1) winning the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic. This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2024 Houston Open field is set, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2024 Houston Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Houston Open 2024: Finau, the defending champion and one of the top favorites, struggles this week and doesn't even crack the top five. Finau coasted to victory at the 2022 Houston Open, shooting 16-under par and winning by four strokes. He went wire-to-wire and set a tournament and course record of 264 en route to his fifth career win.

However, Finau has struggled mightily in recent weeks, finishing T-45 or worse in three of his last five starts on the PGA Tour, which includes a missed cut at last week's Valspar Championship. Finau's recent rough patch can be directly attributed to his inconsistent putting stroke. The 34-year-old enters this week's event ranked 144th in strokes gained: putting (-0.460) and 131st in total putting (235.3), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard.

Another surprise: Thorbjorn Olesen, a 60-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Olesen is currently ranked No. 68 in the Official World Golf Ranking after missing his last two starts on the PGA Tour but he's ranked as high as No. 33 and he's an eight-time winner on the DP World Tour.

That includes a six-shot win earlier this year at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship which helped him earn a special invitation to the 2024 Masters. Now Olesen is in the United States looking to sharpen up his game for Augusta and the 34-year-old Dane could be a serious factor this week at Memorial Park. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2024 Houston Open picks

The model is also targeting three other golfers with odds of 40-1 or longer to make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2024 Houston Open, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the Houston Open 2024 odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected Houston Open leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 10 golf majors, including last year's Masters and Open Championship.

2024 Houston Open odds, field

See the full Houston Open picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler +280

Wyndham Clark +1400

Tony Finau +1800

Will Zalatoris +1800

Sahith Theegala +2000

Jason Day +2800

Si Woo Kim +3500

Keith Mitchell +4000

Alex Noren +4500

Stephan Jaeger +5000

Beau Hossler +5000

Tom Hoge +5000

Aaron Rai +5500

Jake Knapp +5500

Patrick Rodgers +5500

Kurt Kitayama +6000

Billy Horschel +6000

Thorbjørn Olesen +6000

Akshay Bhatia +6500

Mackenzie Hughes +7000

Cam Davis +7000

Ben Griffin +7500

Luke List +8000

Taylor Moore +8000

Doug Ghim +8000

Ryan Fox +8000

Taylor Montgomery +9000

Davis Thompson +9000

Daniel Berger +10000

Chesson Hadley +10000

Alex Smalley +11000

Joel Dahmen +11000

K.H. Lee +11000

Taylor Pendrith +11000

Scott Stallings +12000

Thomas Detry +12000

Mark Hubbard +12000

Peter Malnati +12000

Sam Ryder +12000

Victor Perez +12000

Robert MacIntyre +12000

Adam Svensson +12000

Cameron Champ +12000

Joseph Bramlett +15000

Carl Yuan +15000

Matt Wallace +15000

Ben Silverman +15000

Sam Stevens +17000

Carson Young +17000

Vincent Norrman +17000

Garrick Higgo +17000

Greyson Sigg +17000

Ryan Moore +17000

Chandler Phillips +17000

Chris Gotterup +17000

Gary Woodland +20000

Justin Suh +20000

Matti Schmid +20000

S.H. Kim +20000

Andrew Novak +20000

Chan Kim +20000

Bud Cauley +20000

Alexander Björk +20000

Jhonattan Vegas +20000

Davis Riley +20000