LIV Golf returns to the land down under for the first of two international events following the Masters. The 54-hole circuit once again makes its way to LIV Golf Adelaide, where the league enjoyed tremendous success in its inaugural showing a year ago. It was Talor Gooch running away with the individual title on LIV Golf this time last year, but this year it is Joaquin Niemann.

The young Chilean has been tremendous in 2024 with a couple of LIV Golf titles to his name and a strong showing at the year's first major championship. Fresh off a top-25 result at the Masters, Niemann hopes to keep the momentum rolling in Australia.

Outdoing Niemann at the Masters and representing one of LIV Golf's highest finisher was the man who needs no introductions to Australian golf fans, Cameron Smith. The 2022 Champion Golfer of the Year claimed another top-10 finish at Augusta National and continued a streak of solid play for the Australian. Smith has now rattled off three straight quality outings with a playoff loss to Abraham Ancer in Hong Kong. He will hope to impress his fans again as he leads his Ripper GC squad into a home game.

Ripper GC and the rest of the teams are looking up to last year's champions, Crushers GC. Bryson DeChambeau's team has opened up a wide lead over the rest of the league in large part due to their captain's play. DeChambeau contended at the Masters before ultimately finishes T6 alongside Smith. On LIV Golf, DeChambeau has connected on four straight top 10s and will look to do a hair better this week as he eyes his third trophy.

Meanwhile, players like Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm hope to bounce back from mildly disappointing Masters, with others like Gooch, Tyrrell Hatton and Patrick Reed rounding out the action.

How to watch LIV Golf Adelaide

Event: LIV Golf Adelaide | April 26-28

Purse: $25 million

Start time: 9:45 p.m. ET

Location: The Grange Golf Club — Adelaide, Australia

Viewing info: Thursday - Saturday: 9:30 p.m. - 2:30 a.m. (CW App & LIV Golf Plus)

Teams for LIV Golf Adelaide