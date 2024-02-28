LIV Golf is back in action this week as the league travels to Saudi Arabia for 2024 LIV Golf Jeddah. Crowning a pair of worthy champions in Joaquin Niemann and Dustin Johnson in its first two events, LIV Golf hopes the stars keep on coming and has added another to its league's player roster.

Anthony Kim — yes, that Anthony Kim — will play in his first professional golf tournament in more than a decade when he steps foot onto Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. An electric personality and a joy to watch last we saw him, Kim returns to the competitive landscape for the first time since 2012 at age 38. What Kim brings from a quality standpoint is anyone's best guess, but the return of a former superstar will draw the eyes of many; he is featured in the league as an individual wildcard and not a member of any of the 13 teams.

Kim contending would come as a surprise given his lengthy stay away from the game, but the same cannot be said for Brooks Koepka. The five-time major champion is the two-time defending champion at LIV Golf Jeddah and off to a nice start to his 2024 campaign. With major championship season right around the corner, Koepka should give the three-peat a real scare as he gears up for the Masters next month.

World No. 3 Jon Rahm has experienced a couple of close calls in his first two LIV Golf events, notching top 10s in both. Looking for his first individual victory with the circuit, the Spaniard aims to clean up some late mistakes en route to the winner's circle. Niemann and Johnson have eyes on their second titles of the season while Talor Gooch, Tyrrell Hatton, Matthew Wolff and Sergio Garcia appear keen on claiming their first.

How to watch LIV Golf Jeddah

Event: LIV Golf Jeddah | Mar. 1-3

Purse: $25 million

Start time: 3:15 a.m. ET

Location: Royal Greens Golf & Country Club — King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

Viewing info: Friday - Sunday: 3-8 a.m. (CW App & YouTube) | Saturday: 12:30 - 5:30 p.m. (Tape Delay on CW Network) | Sunday: 1-6 p.m. (Tape Delay on CW Network)

Teams for LIV Golf Jeddah