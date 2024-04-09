The 2024 Masters has arrived with preparations for tournament festivities already in full swing. While players contemplate strategy, form and Augusta National itself, Jon Rahm pondered tonight's dinner reservation. On Tuesday, the 2023 Masters champion will host his Champions Dinner and serve up an array of tasty bites for past champions to indulge as they kick off their week at Augusta National.

In addition to curating the menu and making sure the wine selection is up to par, Rahm will also be responsible for giving a speech in front of the likes of Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus. Rahm previously told the media that the speech was,"living rent free in my head," and he hoped a couple glasses of wine would come to his aid.

"Everybody I talked to seems very excited about the menu, which, if anything, has put a lot more pressure on me, even though I'm not cooking, right. So, yeah, I'm definitely a little nervous," Rahm said Tuesday. "It is quite daunting to think about the room you're going to be in and having to stand up and talk to that group of players, right. I mean, it's basically all the living legends in this game, active and non-active. Everybody who's been somebody in this game is there. So, as wonderful as it is to be a part of, it's still, yeah, a little nerve-wracking for sure."

Rahm's menu is decidedly different from the simplistic approach taken by 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler last year. The world No. 3 chose to pay homage to his Spanish roots, and the selections are indicative of this mission.

Let's take a look at what will be served.

Tapas y Pintxos

Ibéricos — Acorn-fed Iberian Ham Cured Pork Loin

Idiázabal con Trufa Negra — Idiázabal Cheese, Black Truffle

Tortilla de Patatas — Spanish Omelette, Onions, Confit Potatoes

Chistorra con Patata — Spicy Basque Chorizo, Potato

Lentejas Estofadas — Mama Rahm's Classic Lentil Stew

Croqueta de Pollo — Creamy Chicken Fritters Confit Potatoes

First Course

Ensalada de Txangurro — Basque Crab Salad, Potato

Main Course

Chuletón a la Parrilla — Basque Ribeye, Tudela Lettuce, Piquillo Peppers

Rodaballo al Pil-Pil — Turbot, Navarra White Asparagus

Dessert

Milhojas de Crema y Nata — Puff Pastry Cake, Custard & Chantilly Cream

Players like Woods, Nicklaus, Phil Mickelson, Nick Faldo, Ben Crenshaw, Jose Maria Olazabal, Adam Scott, Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, Scheffler and many others will partake in the evening. Last year's dinner was originally thought to be more contentious than in past years given the presence of players who defected to LIV Golf such as Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, but those concerns were quickly squashed.

Rahm returns to Augusta National this year not only as the defending champion but also as a LIV Golf member after making the switch from the PGA Tour this offseason. The game's division, while front of mind for many players and fans alike, will take a backseat for at least this one night as some of the best to ever do it celebrate the man who did it the best at Augusta National in 2023.

"From what I've experienced so far, [people still look at me as] a Masters champion [first]," Rahm said.