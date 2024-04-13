The weekend of the 2024 Masters has finally arrived. The field has been trimmed, hopes have been dashed and expectations have changed after the first two days of play at Augusta National Golf Club. Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa top the leaderboard through 36 holes while others hope to position themselves for one last charge come Sunday.

Chief among this group is the man who has been the best at Augusta National over the last three decades, and that is Tiger Woods. Connecting on his 24th consecutive made cut at the Masters, the five-time winner is still right in this tournament. A big Moving Day may be required if he is to scare the leaders as Woods is set to go off at 12:45 p.m. ET alongside Tyrrell Hatton.

Woods stands at 1 over and seven adrift which may be the cut-off point for contenders much to the dismay of Rory McIlroy. Another Masters has come and gone with McIlroy not having much of a chance heading into the weekend. He hopes to do something magical at 10:55 a.m. with Camilo Villegas.

Meanwhile Rickie Fowler is just happy to have a weekend tee time. On the outside looking in for most of Friday, a late mistake from his playing partner, Hideki Matsuyama, moved the cutline and pushed Fowler's name onto the tee sheet for Saturday. The two go off at 9:35 a.m.

Ludvig Åberg aims to try to do the unthinkable and win in not only his Masters debut but his major championship debut. The young Swede was the only man to break 70 on Friday and finds himself firmly in the mix. Åberg hopes to keep a good thing going on Saturday with Matthieu Pavon at 2:15 p.m.

All times Eastern

Round 3 -- Saturday, April 13



Round 3 start time: 9:35 a.m.

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app

Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+, CBS Sports app

*Paramount+ login required

TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com~, Paramount+, CBS Sports app~

~TV provider or Paramount+ with Showtime login required

Round 3 encore: 8 p.m. to Midnight on CBS Sports Network