The man who topped the odds board at the beginning of the week remains atop the odds board at the beginning of the weekend. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is among a trio of leaders at the 2024 Masters after 36 holes, but his odds to slip on the green jacket remain the shortest.

Coming into the week as a 4-1 favorite, the 2022 Masters champion has shortened to even money at 1-1. Standing at 6 under, Scheffler possesses yet another 36-hole lead as he looks to win his third tournament in his last four starts this season. He will not need to contend with the likes of Rory McIlroy or Jon Rahm but rather Bryson DeChambeau and Max Homa.

DeChambeau has been brilliant around Augusta National; he is listed at 9/2, while Homa will experience his first taste of major championship contention from 5-1. A three-horse race could be in the works at Augusta National if all three play well Saturday, but there is still time for more players to enter the conversation.

Collin Morikawa sits only three back after 36 holes after back-to-back under-par rounds. The two-time major champion hopes to add a third leg to his career grand slam aspirations from 14-1. Debutants Ludvig Aberg and Nicolai Hojgaard are still in the mix as well at 22-1 and 25-1 respectively.

Watch the final two rounds of the 2024 Masters continuing Saturday as Round 3 will air live from 3-7 p.m. on CBS. You can also stream the entire round with Masters Live as we follow the best golfers in the world through Augusta National with Featured Groups, check in at the famed Amen Corner and see leaders round the turn on holes 15 & 16. Watch live on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app and Paramount+.

2024 Masters odds

The favorite

Scottie Scheffler: +100

Scheffler entered the week with the shortest odds to win any major since Tiger Woods in 2013. While comparisons to the 15-time major champion may rub some the wrong way, Scheffler's short price was warranted. He arrived at Augusta National as the clear cut world No. 1 with an ideal runway of two wins and a runner-up result in his last three tournaments. Scheffler leads the field from tee to green and has been a hair above average on the greens. If the putter heats up, this may be over.

Other favorites

Bryson DeChambeau: 9/2

Max Homa: 5-1

DeChambeau has been so fun to watch through two days as he dazzled with an opening 65 to command the first-round lead. His price shortened in the lead up to the tournament as his name took action and those bettors are sitting pretty. Meanwhile, Homa flew under the radar and got as high as 70-1 at some spots. He doesn't have the pedigree of DeChambeau or Scheffler, but he certainly has the game.

Contenders

Collin Morikawa: 14-1

Ludvig Aberg: 22-1

Nicolai Hojgaard: 25-1

Cameron Smith: 35-1

Xander Schauffele: 40-1

If you're looking for a bang for your buck, this is the range to attack. There are a lot of fun names to take a chance on with Smith and Schauffele presenting the most intrigue. The 2022 Open champion is only five back at 1 under and has the firepower to chase down the leaders in any conditions. Schauffele has been rock steady in his first two rounds with four birdies and four bogeys to sit at even par. He will need to capitalize on his scoring chances at a more efficient clip if he is to factor.

Longshots

Tommy Fleetwood: 50-1

Cameron Young: 50-1

Cam Davis: 55-1

Matt Fitzpatrick: 80-1

Byeong Hun An: 100-1

Patrick Reed: 100-1

It's hard not to look at Fleetwood's name and remember what he has done at major championships. Shooting final-round 63s in two U.S. Opens — including last year's at Los Angeles Country Club -- the Englishman has the goods to make up ground in a hurry. From only five back, he may be worth a look.

