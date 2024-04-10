Over the last seven years, Masters winners have been evenly split between favorites and longshots at Augusta National. Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler won the last two green jackets and both below 20-1. However, in 2021, Hideki Matsuyama won as a 46-1 longshot, which marked the third time in a five-year stretch that a golfer with odds of 30-1 or higher won the green jacket. Patrick Reed won the Masters at 50-1 odds in 2018 and Sergio Garcia won at 30-1 the year before. The Masters favorites naturally generate the majority of the bets for major tournaments such as the 2024 Masters, but is there an intriguing longshot to use in your 2024 Masters picks when the 88th Masters tees off Thursday?

Scottie Scheffler is the 13-4 favorite in the latest 2024 Masters odds, which would make him the largest favorite entering the Masters since Tiger Woods in 2013. Scheffler has won two tournaments in March and is the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world. Rory McIlroy follows at 10-1, with Brooks Koepka at 11-1 and defending champion Jon Rahm at 12-1 2024 Masters odds to win. Before locking in any 2024 Masters picks, make sure you see the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets as well as betting head-to-head matchups. He's been profitable with his head-to-head matchups since last year's Charles Schwab Challenge, going 35-21-2 and returning 10.00 units. That's a $1,000 profit for $100 bettors since May 2023.

Nejad also nailed 75-1 longshot Wyndham Clark as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners.

Top 2024 Masters expert picks

One surprise: Nejad is completely fading Rory McIlroy, even though he's a four-time major champion and one of the top favorites in the 2024 Masters odds. McIlroy is 0-for-14 at the Masters, which remains the lone major the 34-year-old has failed to win. Last year was a new low for McIlroy, who missed the cut at the Masters for just the second time at Augusta National. But McIlroy has struggled to make the cut line more than you would expect for someone with the second-lowest odds in the 2024 Masters field, missing the cut six times in majors since 2016.

McIlroy has 10-1 odds to win the 2024 Masters as the second-favorite behind Scheffler. Nejad doesn't see value in including McIlroy in 2024 Masters bets at those odds since McIlroy has failed to win any of his last 32 major tournaments. McIlroy dominated majors in 2014 with winning the PGA Championship and Open Championship, but he hasn't won a major tournament since.

Instead, Nejad is high on the chances of Hideki Matsuyama, even though he's a +2000 longshot. Matsuyama has finished seventh or better in three of his last four tournaments, including winning the 2024 Genesis Invitational. The 32-year-old shot a round of 66 at the Valero Texas Open last weekend to help him climb into the top 10 of the leaderboard. He had four rounds of 69 or better at the Players Championship in his last tournament before the Valero Texas Open. He's third in the FedEx Cup standings to begin the 2024 PGA Tour season.

Matsuyama is 11th in total strokes gained this season and his scrambling has provided a lift to get out of potential danger this year. He ranks 17th on the PGA Tour in scrambling, including 10th scrambling from the rough. Augusta National is one of the toughest courses in the country, so Matsuyama may need to get himself out of challenging spots at times. He shocked the world by winning the 2021 Masters at 46-1 odds and also became the first golfer born in Japan to win a major title. Matsuyama enters the 2024 Masters playing some of his best golf over the last two months Nejad sees value in using Matsuyama in 2024 Masters bets. See who else to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Masters picks

2024 Masters odds, field

Scottie Scheffler +325

Rory McIlroy +1000

Brooks Koepka +1100

Jon Rahm +1200

Wyndham Clark +1500

Xander Schauffele +1800

Will Zalatoris +2000

Hideki Matsuyama +2000

Jordan Spieth +2000

Viktor Hovland +2200

Ludvig Aberg +2500

Joaquin Niemann +2500

Cameron Smith +2800

Justin Thomas +2800

Patrick Cantlay +2800

Collin Morikawa +3000

Dustin Johnson +3300

Tony Finau +3500

Bryson DeChambeau +3500

Brian Harman +3500

Shane Lowry +4000

Max Homa +4000

Cameron Young +4000

Jason Day +4000

Matt Fitzpatrick +4000

Min Woo Lee +5000

Sam Burns +5000

Sahith Theegala +5000

Tommy Fleetwood +5500

Sergio Garcio +6000

Tyrrell Hatton +6000

Byeong-hun An +6500

Chris Kirk +7000

Tom Kim +7000

Russell Henley +7000

Patrick Reed +7000

Rickie Fowler +7500

Akshay Bhatia +7500

Corey Conners +7500

Sungjae Im +7500

Si Woo Kim +8000

Denny McCarthy +9000

Adam Scott +9000

Justin Rose +9000

Phil Mickelson +10000

Tiger Woods +10000

Stephen Jaeger +12500

Sepp Straka +12500

Nick Taylor +12500

Erik Van Rooyen +15000

Eric Cole +15000

Adrian Meronk +15000

Jake Knapp +15000

Keegan Bradley +15000

Matthieu Pavon +15000

Nicolai Hojgaard +15000

J.T. Poston +15000

Emiliano Grillo +15000

Harris English +15000

Thorbjörn Olesen +17500

Lucas Glover +17500

Luke List +17500

Adam Hadwin +17500

Taylor Moore +20000

Ryan Fox +20000

Kurt Kitayama +20000

Bubba Watson +20000

Nick Dunlap +20000

Peter Malnati +20000

Cam Davis +20000

Austin Eckroat +22500

Ryo Hisatsune +25000

Lee Hodges +27500

Adan Schenk +30000

Danny Willett +35000

Charl Schwartzel +35000

Gary Woodland +50000

Grayson Murray +50000

Camilo Villegas +50000

Zach Johnson +75000

Christo Lamprecht +75000

Fred Couples +100000

Mike Weir +100000

Neal Shipley +150000

Vijay Singh +150000

Stewart Hagestad +150000

Jasper Stubbs +200000

Jose Maria Olazabal +200000

Santiago de la Fuente +250000