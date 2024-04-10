The 2024 Masters will provide patrons with star-studded groupings through the first two days of action. Tiger Woods, a 15-time major champion, will play alongside Jason Day and Max Homa when the 2024 Masters tee times begin on Thursday. Woods has won the Masters five times in his career and is the last golfer to win back-to-back green jackets (2001-02). Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler, the 2022 champion, will be paired with Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele, both of whom are looking to win their first green jacket.
According to the 2024 Masters odds, Scheffler is going off as the 13-4 favorite, followed by McIlroy (10-1), Brooks Koepka (11-1) and defending champion Jon Rahm (12-1). Woods is among the notable 2024 Masters longshots at 100-1. Should you back one of the favorites at the Masters 2024, or should you back a golfer who's fetching longer Masters odds 2024? Before locking in your 2024 Masters picks or Tiger Woods props, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
McClure's model predicted Scottie Scheffler would finish on top of the leaderboard at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship this season. McClure also included Hideki Matsuyama in his best bets to win the 2024 Genesis Invitational. That bet hit at +9000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,000.
The model also predicted Jon Rahm would be victorious at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scheffler winning in 2022.
In addition, McClure's best bets included Nick Taylor (70-1) winning the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.
Now that the Masters 2024 field is set, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
Top 2024 Masters predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2024 Masters: Ludvig Aberg, a 25-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Augusta National is known for its tight, tree-lined fairways, which brings a major emphasis on tee shots. Aberg enters the 2024 Masters ranked 11th in total driving (104) and 15th in strokes gained: off the tee (0.513). He's also long off the tee, averaging 307.5 yards per drive, which ranks 19th on the PGA Tour.
Aberg is also effective with an iron in his hands, ranking 26th in strokes gained: approach to green (0.507) and 27th in greens in regulation percentage (69.71%). The 24-year-old has proven he can compete with the best players on the PGA Tour, securing a runner-up finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and an eighth-place showing at the Players Championship. Those impressive results are a big reason why the model sees value in including Aberg in your 2024 Masters bets.
The model has also examined where Tiger Woods finishes. Woods has a chance to make history this week at Augusta National. With a strong showing at the 2024 Masters, Woods can set a record by making his 24th consecutive cut at Augusta. He's tied with Gary Player and Fred Couples for the most consecutive made cuts at the Masters with 23. With a win at the 2024 Masters, Woods will tie Jack Nicklaus for most Masters victories (six).
Woods became the youngest winner in Masters history at 21 years and 104 days old in 1997, a record that still stands today. His 12-stroke victory over Tom Kite in 1997 also remains the largest margin of victory in Masters history. However, Woods has failed to secure a top-20 finish in a major championship since finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Masters in 2019. Woods is a longshot to win the Masters 2024 according to oddsmakers, but his success at Augusta National and extensive knowledge of the course could be major X-factors. The model just locked in its Tiger Woods Masters picks here.
How to make 2024 Masters picks
The model is also targeting six golfers with Masters odds of 20-1 or longer to make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's PGA picks here.
Who will win the 2024 Masters, which longshots will stun the golfing world, and where will Tiger Woods finish? Check out the Masters 2024 odds below, then visit SportsLine to see the projected Masters leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 10 golf majors, including the last two Masters winners.
2024 Masters odds, golfers, field
See the full Masters picks, best bets, and predictions here.
Scottie Scheffler +325
Rory McIlroy +1000
Brooks Koepka +1100
Jon Rahm +1200
Wyndham Clark +1500
Xander Schauffele +1800
Will Zalatoris +2000
Hideki Matsuyama +2000
Jordan Spieth +2000
Viktor Holland +2200
Ludvig Aberg +2500
Joaquin Niemann +2500
Cameron Smith +2800
Justin Thomas +2800
Patrick Cantlay +2800
Collin Morikawa +3000
Dustin Johnson +3300
Tony Finau +3500
Bryson DeChambeau +3500
Brian Harman +3500
Shane Lowry +4000
Max Homa +4000
Cameron Young +4000
Jason Day +4000
Matt Fitzpatrick +4000
Min Woo Lee +5000
Sam Burns +5000
Sahith Theegala +5000
Tommy Fleetwood +5500
Sergio Garcio +6000
Tyrrell Hatton +6000
Byeong-hun An +6500
Chris Kirk +7000
Tom Kim +7000
Russell Henley +7000
Patrick Reed +7000
Rickie Fowler +7500
Akshay Bhatia +7500
Corey Conners +7500
Sungjae Im +7500
Si Woo Kim +8000
Denny McCarthy +9000
Adam Scott +9000
Justin Rose +9000
Phil Mickelson +10000
Tiger Woods +10000
Stephen Jaeger +12500
Sepp Straka +12500
Nick Taylor +12500
Erik Van Rooyen +15000
Eric Cole +15000
Adrian Meronk +15000
Jake Knapp +15000
Keegan Bradley +15000
Matthieu Pavon +15000
Nicolai Hojgaard +15000
J.T. Poston +15000
Emiliano Grillo +15000
Harris English +15000
Thorbjörn Olesen +17500
Lucas Glover +17500
Luke List +17500
Adam Hadwin +17500
Taylor Moore +20000
Ryan Fox +20000
Kurt Kitayama +20000
Bubba Watson +20000
Nick Dunlap +20000
Peter Malnati +20000
Cam Davis +20000
Austin Eckroat +22500
Ryo Hisatsune +25000
Lee Hodges +27500
Adan Schenk +30000
Danny Willett +35000
Charl Schwartzel +35000
Gary Woodland +50000
Grayson Murray +50000
Camilo Villegas +50000
Zach Johnson +75000
Christo Lamprecht +75000
Fred Couples +100000
Mike Weir +100000
Neal Shipley +150000
Vijay Singh +150000
Stewart Hagestad +150000
Jasper Stubbs +200000
Jose Maria Olazabal +200000
Santiago de la Fuente +250000