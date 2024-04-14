The 2024 Masters heads for a thrilling conclusion on Sunday when play tees off at 9:15 a.m. ET. Though the action begins early, all eyes will be on the final few groups as the leaders tee off shortly after 2 p.m.. Scottie Scheffler sits atop the Masters leaderboard at 7 under, one shot ahead of Collin Morikawa (-6). Those two big names are expected to battle it out on Sunday, but they'll have company. Three other golfers -- Max Homa (-5), Ludvig Aberg (-4) and Bryson DeChambeau (-3) -- are within four shots of the lead.

The latest 2024 Masters odds list Scheffler as the -105 favorite (risk $105 to win $100). Morikawa is next on the odds board at +350, followed by Homa at +550. Aberg (+1000), DeChambeau (+1800) and Xander Schauffele (+2500), who is 2 under. Those are the only other golfers going off lower than +9000, so Las Vegas has clearly isolated a group of serious contenders. Before locking in any 2024 Masters Sunday picks, be sure to see the 2024 Masters predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Scottie Scheffler would finish on top of the leaderboard at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship this season. McClure also included Hideki Matsuyama in his best bets to win the 2024 Genesis Invitational. That bet hit at +9000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,000.

The model also predicted Jon Rahm would be victorious at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Nick Taylor (70-1) winning the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic. This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that three rounds are in the books at the 2024 Masters, SportsLine simulated the final round 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

Top 2024 Masters predictions

One surprise the model is calling for at the 2024 Masters: Homa, who enters Sunday in third place and with the third-lowest odds, stumbles over the last 18 holes and barely records a top-five finish. He's a golfer to avoid in your Masters best bets for Round 4.

Homa came out hot on Thursday, firing a 67 to take an early lead. However, he was just 1 under on Friday and then 1 over on Saturday. He hasn't recoded a birdie since the fourth hole on Friday, so McClure's model doesn't project that he'll be able to go low enough to be a serious contender on Sunday.

Another surprise: Ludvig Aberg, a +1000 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 24-year-old Masters debutant continues to hang tough with the best players in the world as he's 4 under entering Sunday.

That should be no surprise since Aberg already has a win on the PGA Tour and the European Tour despite turning pro less than a year ago. He also hasn't finished outside the top 25 in any of his last six PGA events. Unlike Homa, Aberg has gotten stronger as the weekend has progressed, shooting a 73 on Thursday but then bouncing back with a 69 and 70 on Friday and Saturday, respectively. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2024 Masters picks

The model is targeting multiple huge longshots who are set to make surprising runs, including one golfer who enters Round 4 several shots off the lead.

So who will win the Masters 2024, and which longshots stun the golfing world?

2024 Masters odds, field

2024 Masters odds, field

Scottie Scheffler -105

Collin Morikawa +350

Max Homa +550

Ludvig Aberg +1000

Bryson DeChambeau +1800

Xander Schauffele +2500

Cameron Smith +9000

Nicolai Hojgaard +10000

Tommy Fleetwood +10000

Cameron Young +12500

Cam Davis +15000

Byeong Hun An +22500

Patrick Cantlay +27500

Matthew Fitzpatrick +75000

Patrick Reed +100000

Lucas Glover +100000

Adam Schenk +100000

Chris Kirk +200000

Matthieu Pavon +200000

Rory McIlroy +250000

Joaquin Niemann +250000