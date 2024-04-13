World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will continue his quest for a second green jacket when the third round of the 2024 Masters begins on Saturday. Scheffler enters the third round tied with Bryson DeChambeau and Max Homa atop the 2024 Masters leaderboard at 6 under following a taxing second round at a windy Augusta National Golf Club. Homa is the only golfer in the top five who posted a score under par on Friday, as DeChambeau shot 1-over and Scheffler shot even-par. Which golfer should you trust to come out on top at the end of the weekend when you make your 2024 Masters predictions?

Scheffler is the +115 favorite (risk $100 to win $115) in the 2024 Masters odds, followed by DeChambeau (+450) and Homa (+500). Collin Morikawa (14-1) is the only other golfer inside of 20-1 on the PGA odds board, so the betting market has zoned in on its top 2024 Masters contenders. Before locking in any 2024 Masters Saturday picks, be sure to see the 2024 Masters predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Scottie Scheffler would finish on top of the leaderboard at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship this season. McClure also included Hideki Matsuyama in his best bets to win the 2024 Genesis Invitational. That bet hit at +9000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,000.

The model also predicted Jon Rahm would be victorious at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Nick Taylor (70-1) winning the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic. This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend, including the past two Masters. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that two rounds are in the books at the 2024 Masters, SportsLine simulated the final round 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected 2024 Masters leaderboard.

Top 2024 Masters predictions

One surprise the model is calling for at the 2024 Masters: Cameron Davis, who enters Saturday tied for fifth place, stumbles down the stretch and doesn't even crack the top 10. Davis shot 3 under in friendlier conditions on Thursday, but he was able to post a solid round of even-par on Friday. The 29-year-old lacks experience playing near the top of the leaderboard at Augusta, though.

Davis finished outside the top 40 last year in his first trip to the Masters and has finished outside the top 35 in four of his other five major tournament appearances. He only has one PGA Tour victory to his name, which came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2021. The model expects the pressure and lack of experience to be too much for Davis to overcome, calling for him to ultimately fall out of the top 10 altogether.

Another surprise: Ludvig Aberg, a 22-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Aberg came into the tournament as a golfer to watch, as this is his first appearance in a major. He has handled the big stage well thus far, keeping himself in contention with a 3-under-par round on Friday.

In fact, it was the lowest second round posted by anyone in the 2024 Masters field, so he will be confident entering the weekend. The 24-year-old turned pro last summer after being ranked number one in the World Amateur Golf Ranking for a total of 29 weeks. He achieved his first victories on the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour within five months of turning pro, but the betting market is still not showing him enough respect heading into the third round of the Masters 2024. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2024 Masters picks

The model is targeting three other golfers with odds of 50-1 or longer who will make surprising runs. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's Masters picks here.

So who will win the Masters 2024, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2024 Masters odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2024 Masters leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 10 golf majors, including last year's Masters and Open Championship.

2024 Masters odds, field

See full Masters 2024 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler +115

Bryson DeChambeau +450

Max Homa +500

Collin Morikawa +1400

Ludvig Aberg +2200

Nicolai Hojgaard +2500

Xander Schauffele +3500

Cameron Smith +4500

Tommy Fleetwood +5000

Cameron Young +5000

Cam Davis +5500

Matthew Fitzpatrick +8000

Byeong Hun An +10000

Patrick Reed +12000

Brooks Koepka +15000

Matthieu Pavon +15000

Ryan Fox +15000

Tiger Woods +22000

Sepp Straka +25000

Rory McIlroy +27000

Kurt Kitayama +27000

Danny Willett +27000

Patrick Cantlay +30000

Adam Schenk +40000