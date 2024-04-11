The golfer formerly known as the mad scientist had nothing to be upset about in his first round at the 2024 Masters. Getting off to a dream start after having to wait an additional 2.5 hours to begin play due to a weather delay, Bryson DeChambeau cruised around Augusta National Golf Club en route to an opening 7-under 65 to take the solo lead at the 88th playing of the tournament.

DeChambeau's 65 represents the lowest round of his major-championship career as he walked off the 18th green at Augusta National with a three-stroke edge over the field and the clubhouse lead.

The 2020 U.S. Open champion split the fairway on his opening shot, knocked his approach inside 7 feet and converted his scoring chance for what was the first of many birdies on DeChambeau's scorecard. He took advantage of the par-5 2nd before pushing the envelope on the short par-4 3rd to set up another.

Through three holes, DeChambeau was 3 under -- a feat both Ryan Fox and Byeong Hun An both accomplished later, making it a Masters first. The birdies subsided in the middle portion of DeChambeau's first nine, but it wasn't for lack of trying. After knocking his second just long of the putting surface on the par-5 8th, the right hander failed to get up-and-down and remained at his 3-under number before dropping his first and only shot of the day on the ninth.

He went to the second nine at 2 under and a couple strokes behind the early pace setters, but DeChambeau found a different gear. Getting through the difficult par 4s at the 10th and 11th, the 30-year-old navigated the tricky tee shot on the par-3 12th with ease before knocking in his fourth birdie.

DeChambeau made another soon after on the par-5 13th to go around Amen Corner in a 2-under fashion. He didn't stop there. Stepping to his second shot on the par-5 15th after finding the second cut alongside the right side of the fairway, he unleashed a beauty to find the putting surface in two. Narrowly missing out on the big bird, the American instead settled for another birdie and ran to the 16th tee.

Another efficient iron swing resulted in a kick-in birdie and catapulted DeChambeau to 6 under. With two holes remaining, he faced the difficult closing stretch, but it proved to be no issue for the leader. A long-distance connection from 30 feet came on 17 for DeChambeau's eighth and final birdie before a solid par on the last put a bow on a second-nine 31 and an opening 65.

Despite his relatively poor playing record at Augusta National, DeChambeau has now held the first-round lead twice in the last six Masters. The top man after Day 1 in 2019, thanks to a 6-under 66, DeChambeau will now look to close out the final 54 holes in a manner much more representative of the talent he possesses.