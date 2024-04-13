Moving Day at the 2024 Masters is upon us, and it is setting up to be a good one. Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau and Max Homa head into the third round at Augusta National each holding a share of the lead with hopes of grabbing the top spot all for themselves by day's end.

Homa and DeChambeau will be featured in the final pairing at 2:45 p.m. ET, while Scheffler will be in the penultimate pairing alongside Masters debutant Nicolai Højgaard at 2:35 p.m. Speaking of debutants, Ludvig Åberg also finds himself in the mix with a chance to win his first major championship in his first such appearance.

The young Swede draws the Frenchman, Matthieu Pavon, at 2:15 p.m. Åberg's fellow European Ryder Cup teammate, Tommy Fleetwood, also has a chance heading into the weekend at another major championship. The Englishman will go off in the pairing ahead of Aberg alongside Cameron Young at 2:05 p.m.

Meanwhile, the early afternoon viewing with belong to Tiger Woods. Making his 24th consecutive cut at the Masters, and by doing so, setting a new record, the 15-time major champion now has eyes on contending. Sitting only seven strokes back, Woods will need to make the most of his Moving Day if he is to pull off the unexpected. He will tee off with Tyrrell Hatton at 12:45 p.m.

Watch the final two rounds of the 2024 Masters continuing Saturday with Masters Live as we follow the best golfers in the world through Augusta National with Featured Groups, check in at the famed Amen Corner and see leaders round the turn on holes 15 & 16. Watch live on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app and Paramount+.

Round 3 of the Masters will air live from 3-7 on CBS, simulcast on CBSSports.com, Paramount+, CBS Sports app.

~TV provider or Paramount+ with Showtime login required

All times Eastern

2024 Masters tee times, Saturday pairings

