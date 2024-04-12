The first round of the 2024 Masters is not yet in the books as play was suspended due to darkness Thursday evening. While Round 1 will finish Friday, the expectation is that it will be wrapped early enough that golfers will not overlap with their Round 2 tee times, which will remain as scheduled.

The same groupings that took to Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday will do so again on Friday as cooperative weather is expected the rest of the way. Round 1 is set to resume at 7:50 a.m. ET with Round 2 beginning, for some golfers, 10 minutes later. Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk and Grayson Murray will be first out for Round 2 at 8 a.m. as this trio was lucky enough to complete their first 18 holes. From there, those who endured the worst of the conditions Thursday afternoon will take to the golf course for what will be a quick turnaround.

Among those first on the golf course is Tiger Woods, who impressed in his first competitive round in two months. Woods flashed brilliance alongside Max Homa and Jason Day. The trio will first complete the final five holes of their first rounds and hope for similar results in their second rounds beginning at 10:18 a.m.

The second wave will be defined by the two men who played the best on Thursday. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will be in the penultimate grouping with Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele at 1:48 p.m. Meanwhile, Day 1 leader Bryson DeChambeau hopes to follow up his first-round 65 with another great result at 11:54 a.m.

All times Eastern

2024 Masters tee times, Friday pairings

