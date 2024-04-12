The first round of the 2024 Masters is not yet in the books as play was suspended due to darkness Thursday evening. While Round 1 will finish Friday, the expectation is that it will be wrapped early enough that golfers will not overlap with their Round 2 tee times, which will remain as scheduled.
The same groupings that took to Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday will do so again on Friday as cooperative weather is expected the rest of the way. Round 1 is set to resume at 7:50 a.m. ET with Round 2 beginning, for some golfers, 10 minutes later. Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk and Grayson Murray will be first out for Round 2 at 8 a.m. as this trio was lucky enough to complete their first 18 holes. From there, those who endured the worst of the conditions Thursday afternoon will take to the golf course for what will be a quick turnaround.
Among those first on the golf course is Tiger Woods, who impressed in his first competitive round in two months. Woods flashed brilliance alongside Max Homa and Jason Day. The trio will first complete the final five holes of their first rounds and hope for similar results in their second rounds beginning at 10:18 a.m.
The second wave will be defined by the two men who played the best on Thursday. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will be in the penultimate grouping with Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele at 1:48 p.m. Meanwhile, Day 1 leader Bryson DeChambeau hopes to follow up his first-round 65 with another great result at 11:54 a.m.
All times Eastern
2024 Masters tee times, Friday pairings
- 8 a.m. — Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, Grayson Murray
- 8:12 a.m. — Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis
- 8:24 a.m. — Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, Neal Shipley
- 8:36 a.m. — Vijay Singh, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo
- 8:48 a.m. — Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin, Stewart Hagestad
- 9 a.m. — Justin Rose, Eric Cole, Peter Malnati
- 9:12 a.m. — Akshay Bhatia, J.T. Poston, Shane Lowry
- 9:24 a.m. — Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Schenk
- 9:36 a.m. — Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kitayama
- 9:48 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton
- 10:06 a.m. — Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cameron Young
- 10:18 a.m. — Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa
- 10:30 a.m. — Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim
- 10:42 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala
- 10:54 a.m. — Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood
- 11:06 a.m. — Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp
- 11:18 a.m. — Jose Maria Olazabal, Taylor Moore, Santiago de la Fuente
- 11:30 a.m. — Danny Willett, Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger
- 11:42 a.m. — Charl Schwartzel, Luke List, Christo Lamprecht
- 11:54 a.m. — Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olesen, Bryson DeChambeau
- 12:12 p.m. — Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, Jasper Stubbs
- 12:24 p.m. — Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox
- 12:36 p.m. — Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English
- 12:48 p.m. — Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau
- 1 p.m. — Nick Taylor, Joaquin Niemann, Russell Henley
- 1:12 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler
- 1:24 p.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas
- 1:36 p.m. — Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap
- 1:48 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
- 2 p.m. — Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith