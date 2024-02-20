Tony Finau is expected to be among the top daily Fantasy golf picks this week for the 2024 Mexico Open. Finau is the defending champion of this event, and he's coming off a T-19 finish at the Genesis Invitational. However, daily Fantasy golf players will have to decide if he can be trusted when setting their PGA DFS strategy for the 2024 Mexico Open, which gets underway on Thursday, Feb. 22.

With a PGA DFS player pool featuring more than 100 golfers, PGA DFS players will have to decide which golfers are worth investing in. Should you roster one of the favorites like Finau, or is it time to fade him in favor of players with a significantly lower price tag? Before you lock in your PGA DFS picks for the 2024 Mexico Open, you'll want to see the latest daily Fantasy golf picks, advice, and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results, and current form into account.

In addition, McClure's model is up more than $10,000 on its best bets since June 2020, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2024 Mexico Open and revealed his optimal PGA DFS advice, strategy, and player pool.

Top 2024 Mexico Open PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the 2024 Mexico Open: Nicolai Hojgaard at $10,700 on DraftKings and $11,800 on FanDuel. Hojgaard has been playing extremely well to open the 2024 PGA Tour season. He's finished T-39 or better in every start this season, which includes a runner-up showing at the Farmers Insurance Open in January.

Hojgaard has been able to earn those positive results thanks to his consistency. He enters this week's event ranked inside the top 50 in several important statistical categories, including strokes gained: total (0.900), strokes gained: off the tee (0.402), and strokes gained: putting (0.387). Hojgaard, the youngest player at last year's Ryder Cup and winner of the 2023 DP World Tour Championship, also finished 33rd at Vidanta Vallarta last season, so he'll have some confidence heading into the 2024 Mexico Open.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Stephan Jaeger at $9,800 on DraftKings and $11,400 on FanDuel. Jaeger enters this week's event full of confidence after finishing T-18 or better in two of his last four starts, which includes a T-3 showing at the Farmers Insurance Open.

He'll enter the 2024 Mexico Open ranked 14th in driving distance (305.7), 15th in one-putt percentage (43.43%), and 28th in birdie average (4.87). He also ranks 28th in putting average (1.723) and 34th in putts per round (28.55). Those impressive stats make Jaeger a complete steal at this price point, so confidently lock him in your PGA DFS lineups. See who else to back right here.

How to set 2024 Mexico Open DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed to play extremely well, giving you a huge return on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

So what are the top PGA DFS picks for the Mexico Open 2024, and which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2024 Mexico Open DFS player pool for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the expert who's made over $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, and find out.