Before the Florida swing begins, the PGA Tour will travel down south for the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta. Welcoming an eclectic field to the par-71 layout, the Mexico Open could be the grounds for yet another long shot winner on the PGA Tour given the wide-open nature of the event.

Defending champion Tony Finau will look to put an end to this streak. The world No. 24 is the highest-ranked player in this field and is striking the ball beautifully at the moment. The problem for Finau, however, is the putter has been uncooperative in the early stages of 2024 and may hold him back from a successful defense.

Joining Finau in the field is European Ryder Cup member Nicolai Hojgaard. The Dane contended at the Farmers Insurance Open last month alongside fellow Europeans Stephan Jaeger and Thomas Detry, who are also set to compete this week. Long hitters like Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Jake Knapp and Cameron Champ round out the action in what could be a career-changing week for one lucky player.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 1 - Thursday



Round starts: 9:15 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:15 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 4-7 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday



Round starts: 9:15 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 4-7 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday



Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 1-3 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 1-3 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio