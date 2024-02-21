After Hideki Matsuyama shocked the PGA world with a victory at last weekend's Genesis Invitational at 90-1 odds, are there any longshots in the 2024 Mexico Open field this weekend you should include in 2024 Mexico Open bets? The 2024 PGA Tour season is off to a wild start after Matsuyama's three-stroke victory last weekend and anyone who included him in their bets earned a huge payday. The 31-year-old won't be competing in the Mexico Open 2024 at Vidanta Vallarta starting on Thursday, Feb. 22, but there are plenty of other longshots to consider in the 2024 Mexico Open field.

Tony Finau, the defending Mexico Open champion, is the 13-2 favorite in the latest 2024 Mexico Open odds, followed by Nicolai Hojgaard (16-1) and Emiliano Grillo (18-1). Before locking in your 2024 Mexico Open picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up more than $10,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model included Hideki Matsuyama in its best bets to win the 2024 Genesis Invitational. That bet hit at +9000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,000.

The model also predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Nick Taylor (70-1) to win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2024 Mexico Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Mexico Open 2024: Grillo, a two-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, struggles this week and doesn't even crack the top five. Grillo recorded four top-25 finishes in his first five starts to open the 2024 season, but he's coming off a T-44 showing at the Genesis Invitational last week.

Grillo remains on of the best putters on tour, but he's been inconsistent with every other aspect of his game this season. The 31-year-old enters this week's event ranked 89th in greens in regulation percentage (70.05%), 98th in total driving (179), and 152nd in driving distance (286.4). He also ranks 100th in sand save percentage (50%), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard at Vidanta Vallarta.

Another surprise: Erik van Rooyen, a 40-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 33-year-old has finished in the top 25 in three of his first five tournaments this season and has two PGA Tour victories over 96 events.

Van Rooyen shot an 8-under-par at the 2023 Mexico Open, finishing tied for 33rd. He's shot consistently well this season, ranking 10th on the PGA Tour in scoring average (68.29) and has shot a 70 or below in 15 of 17 rounds to begin his 2024 campaign. The 2024 Mexico Open field isn't filled with the sport's biggest names, and this could provide van Rooyen the opportunity to surprise many as he showcases strong value at 40-1 odds to win the Mexico Open 2024. See who else to pick here.

2024 Mexico Open odds, field

Tony Finau +650

Nicolai Højgaard +1600

Emiliano Grillo +1800

Thomas Detry +2500

Stephan Jaeger +2500

Thorbjørn Olesen +2500

Taylor Pendrith +3000

Keith Mitchell +3300

Patrick Rodgers +3500

Brandon Wu +3500

Ryan Fox +3500

Erik van Rooyen +4000

Jake Knapp +4000

Davis Thompson +4500

Ryo Hisatsune +5000

Cameron Champ +5500

Mark Hubbard +5500

Justin Suh +5500

Aaron Rai +5500

Austin Eckroat +6000

Mackenzie Hughes +6000

Doug Ghim +6000

Charley Hoffman +6000

Alejandro Tosti +6000

Jhonattan Vegas +6500

Chesson Hadley +6500

Maverick McNealy +7000

Chris Gotterup +7000

Michael Kim +7500

Matt Wallace +7500

Nate Lashley +8000

Alex Smalley +8000

Vincent Norrman +8000

K.H. Lee +8000

Sam Stevens +8000

S.H. Kim +9000

Alexander Björk +9000

J.J. Spaun +10000

Scott Stallings +10000

Joe Highsmith +11000

Joseph Bramlett +11000

Carson Young +11000

Victor Perez +11000

Chan Kim +11000

Ryan Palmer +11000

Carl Yuan +11000

Patton Kizzire +12000

Tyler Duncan +12000

Parker Coody +12000

Harry Hall +12000

Vince Whaley +12000

Jacob Bridgeman +12000

Garrick Higgo +12000

Robert MacIntyre +12000

Greyson Sigg +12000

Sami Valimaki +12000

Davis Riley +12000

Matti Schmid +15000

Andrew Novak +15000

Robby Shelton +15000

Aaron Baddeley +15000

Dylan Wu +15000

Ben Kohles +15000

Erik Barnes +15000

Ben Silverman +15000

Bronson Burgoon +15000

Jorge Campillo +15000