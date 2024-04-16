Building the perfect PGA DFS strategy for the 2024 RBC Heritage will certainly be a difficult task. With golfers like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, and Xander Schauffele in the PGA DFS player pool, it's hard to determine which one to include in your 2024 RBC Heritage PGA DFS lineups. Scheffler is coming a victory at the Masters and he's won three of his last four starts on the PGA Tour, the lone outlier being a T-2 finish at the Houston Open.

Should Scheffler be part of your PGA DFS lineups for the RBC Heritage 2024, or should you roster a lower-priced player like Matt Fitzpatrick, the defending champion of this event?

McClure is a DFS pro with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results, and current form into account.

In addition, McClure's model is up nearly $10,000 on its best bets since June 2020, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping 11 majors entering the weekend, including three straight Masters.

Top 2024 RBC Heritage PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the RBC Heritage 2024 is Collin Morikawa at $10,000 on DraftKings and $10,900 on FanDuel. Morikawa enters this week's event as one of the most accurate players on tour, which will make him an extremely valuable PGA DFS asset at Harbour Town.

Morikawa currently ranks fifth in driving accuracy percentage (77.61%), which will come in handy on a course that features tight fairways and strategically placed bunkers. The 27-year-old has also been effective with a putter in his hands, ranking 27th in one-putt percentage (42.80%), 29th in putting average (1.731), and 31st in putts per round (28.37). Those impressive stats make Morikawa a complete steal at this price point, so confidently lock him in your PGA DFS lineups.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Ludvig Aberg at $10,400 on DraftKings and $11,500 on FanDuel. Aberg enters the 2024 RBC Heritage full of confidence after securing a runner-up finish at the Masters, his first-ever start at a major championship.

The 24-year-old has all the tools needed to return solid value for your PGA DFS lineups this week at Harbour Town. In fact, Aberg is currently ranked 12th in scoring average (69.51), 15th in strokes gained: off the tee (0.513), and 26th in greens in regulation percentage (68.73%). He's also finished T-25 or better in each of his last seven starts on the PGA Tour, proving he can provide value in a loaded 2024 RBC Heritage field. See who else to back right here.

