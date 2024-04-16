Fresh off the first major of the year, many of the world's best are back in action at the 2024 RBC Heritage. Play begins on Thursday from Hilton Head, and many of the same golfers that were used in Masters picks will also slot into RBC Heritage Fantasy lineups. There's, of course, the green jacket winner in Scottie Scheffler, who has three wins over his last four overall starts and is the 4-1 favorite. Others like Ludvig Aberg, Max Homa and Tommy Fleetwood are coming off top-five finishes at Augusta, but doesn't necessarily mean they should be locks as 2024 RBC Heritage Fantasy picks.

Homa, in particular, has struggled at Hilton Head, with a missed cut at last year's event and a 41st-place finish at his other start at this course. On the other hand, someone like Cameron Davis at least deserves consideration for this week's PGA Tour Fantasy golf picks as he's coming off back-to-back top 10s at this tournament. Who else could be an undervalued option in RBC Heritage Fantasy golf lineups? Before making any 2024 RBC Heritage fantasy golf picks, you have to see the RBC Heritage fantasy golf rankings from SportsLine handicapper Eric Cohen.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner of the 2024 Masters (Scottie Scheffler, +350), Players Championship (Scheffler +550), 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic (Rickie Fowler +1400), 2023 PGA Championship (Brooks Koepka +2000), 2023 Honda Classic (Chris Kirk +3500), 2022 Open Championship (Cameron Smith +2200), 2022 U.S. Open (Matt Fitzpatrick +2500), and 2022 Phoenix Open (Scheffler's first career victory at +2800).

Cohen is a contributor to SportsLine's YouTube shows including "Early Edge" and is the host of "The Early Wedge" golf show. Anyone who has followed Cohen's predictions has made positive gains on their golf picks.

2024 RBC Heritage expert picks

One player Cohen is getting behind for his fantasy picks is Will Zalatoris as a serious contender at +2500. After missing most of last year with a back injury, Zalatoris dropped in the World Ranking, but he's steadily risen over the last two months. He was ranked No. 54 in mid-February, but then notched three top 10s over his next five events -- including a ninth place at the Masters -- to enter the RBC Heritage at No. 29.

Additionally, Zalatoris' biggest strength is his iron play, and Hilton Head is a course that notably favors golfers with great approach shots. Zalatoris ranks eighth on tour in strokes gained: approach the green, which will come in handy at a course with among the smallest greens on tour. His approach game was elite at the Masters, and Cohen sees Zalatoris riding that success into the RBC Heritage. Says Cohen: "I was on the Zal train, then off, and now back on heading into the RBC Heritage. At The Masters, he ranked 13th off the tee and fourth on approach, and actually posted the third lowest score on the weekend (-3) behind Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg."

On the other hand, the golf expert is fading Aberg, who finished second at the Masters, at +1400 odds this week. He was impressive in his debut at Augusta and will now compete at Harbour Town Golf Links for the first time. However, Aberg struggled at a comparable course of TPC River Highlands at the Travelers Championship. Like Harbour Town, TPC River Highlands is a Pete Dye design, and Aberg finished 24th at the Travelers and was 10 shots back of the winner.

Aberg also hasn't yet displayed the consistency on tour as other top-ranked golfers. Before his runner-up at the Masters, he had four top 5 finishes in official tour events. However, he failed to even place in the top 10 in the four PGA tournaments following those top 5s. Aberg's still in his first calendar year as a professional and has lots to learn in terms of navigating a PGA Tour schedule, and with no prior experience at a tricky course, Cohen doesn't see the Swede as warranting a spot in Fantasy golf lineups. See all of Cohen's RBC Heritage picks at SportsLine.

How to set 2024 RBC Heritage Fantasy golf lineups

