Players have made the short trip from Augusta, Georgia, to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, for the 2024 RBC Heritage. In total, 69 golfers teed it up on Harbour Town Golf Links as yet another signature event on the PGA Tour's playing calendar rolls on.

Unlike the Genesis Invitational or Arnold Palmer Invitational, the RBC Heritage does not feature a 36-hole cut, meaning the entirety of the field will be around for the weekend. That is music to the ears to those who missed out on the weekend action at the Masters, including the likes of Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman.

Spieth, the 2022 champion, looks to kickstart his season after a disappointing showing at Augusta National. He is no stranger to bouncing back at the RBC Heritage, following a missed cut at the year's first major championship with a win a week later in Hilton Head. He's not in contention to win this tournament, but he's certainly playing better than he did last week.

This tournament, like the rest on the PGA Tour these days, goes through Scottie Scheffler. The world No. 1 aims to collect his fourth trophy in his last five tournaments, and he holds the 54-hole lead entering the final day of play. Fresh off slipping on his second green jacket, Scheffler has widened the gap between him and the rest of the world and shows no signs of slowing down. Collin Morikawa and Ludvig Åberg -- just as they did at the Masters -- are breathing down Scheffler's neck on Sunday.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 7:15 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 1-3 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio