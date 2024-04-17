Most of golf's top players aren't taking a week off after the Masters as the 2024 RBC Heritage has a stacked field. Nine of the top 10 in World Ranking are set to tee off when the event begins on Thursday from Hilton Head, S.C. That includes World No. 1 and Masters winner Scottie Scheffler, who has three wins and a runner-up over his last four overall tournaments. Also teeing off at the RBC Heritage 2024 are World No. 2 Wyndham Clark, No. 3 Xander Schauffele and No. 4 Ludvig Aberg.

Scheffler is the 18-5 favorite, according to the latest 2024 RBC Heritage odds, making him the only golfer with single-digit odds. With three straight top 10s, Schauffele is at 10-1, while Rory McIlroy is at 11-1, despite a disappointing 22nd-place finish at Augusta. Jordan Spieth, who won at Hilton Head in 2022 and was runner-up last year, is a 30-1 longshot. Before locking in your 2024 RBC Heritage picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up almost $10,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model correctly predicted Scottie Scheffler would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2024 Masters, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and The Players Championship this season. McClure also included Hideki Matsuyama in his best bets to win the 2024 Genesis Invitational. That bet hit at +9000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,000.

The model also predicted Jon Rahm would be victorious at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Nick Taylor (70-1) winning the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 11 majors entering the weekend and hit the Masters three straight years. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2024 RBC Heritage predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2024 RBC Heritage: Schauffele, a seven-time winner on the PGA Tour and one of the top favorites, struggles this week and doesn't even crack the top five. Schauffele has been red-hot in recent weeks, finishing inside the top 10 in four of his last five starts on the PGA Tour. He's coming off an eighth-place finish at the Masters and secured a runner-up showing at The Players Championship in March.

However, Schauffele has struggled with his putting this season and hasn't won a PGA Tour event since 2022. The 30-year-old enters this week's event ranked 59th in putts per round (28.68), 79th in strokes gained: putting (0.117) and 80th in one-putt percentage (40.14%). Harbour Town places a premium on putting, which doesn't bode well for Schauffele's chances to finish on top of the leaderboard this week.

Another surprise: Matt Fitzpatrick, a 22-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Perhaps not even Scheffler will enter this tournament with as much confidence as Fitzpatrick, considering the Englishman was victorious here last year. He defeated Spieth in a playoff for the win after finishing in fourth place at the 2021 RBC Heritage. Fitzpatrick has since added a European Tour victory and has five top 5s across all starts since his RBC win last year.

Fitzpatrick vacationed in Hilton Head as a kid and calls it his favorite course after Augusta, so both his success and fondness of the course can't be discounted. He also has the metrics to back up him being used in 2024 RBC Heritage bets as he ranks in the top 10 on the PGA Tour in both total driving and putting average. He also boasts top 30 rankings in both birdie average and in driving accuracy percentage, with the latter historically being a great omen for success at this course. Few can surpass Fitzpatrick when it comes to current form and course history, so he'd be a steal considering there are seven golfers with shorter RBC Heritage 2024 odds. See who else to pick here.

2024 RBC Heritage odds, field

Scottie Scheffler +360

Xander Schauffele +1000

Rory McIlroy +1100

Ludvig Åberg +1200

Patrick Cantlay +1600

Collin Morikawa +1800

Tommy Fleetwood +2000

Max Homa +2200

Matt Fitzpatrick +2200

Will Zalatoris +2500

Wyndham Clark +2800

Jordan Spieth +3000

Cameron Young +3000

Justin Thomas +3500

Sahith Theegala +4000

Si Woo Kim +4000

Sam Burns +4000

Tony Finau +4500

Brian Harman +4500

Corey Conners +5000

Russell Henley +5500

Jason Day +5500

Tom Kim +6000

Shane Lowry +6000

Cam Davis +6500

Byeong Hun An +7000

Chris Kirk +7000

Akshay Bhatia +7000

J.T. Poston +7000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7500

Sungjae Im +7500

Harris English +7500

Taylor Moore +8000

Denny McCarthy +8000

Sepp Straka +8000

Tom Hoge +9000

Stephan Jaeger +9000

Eric Cole +10000

Matthieu Pavon +10000

Keegan Bradley +10000

Justin Rose +11000

Adam Hadwin +11000

Kurt Kitayama +11000

Rickie Fowler +11000

Emiliano Grillo +11000

Adam Schenk +11000

Brendon Todd +12000

Thomas Detry +12000

Erik van Rooyen +12000

Lucas Glover +12000

Jake Knapp +15000

Nick Taylor +15000

Mackenzie Hughes +17000

Andrew Putnam +20000

Nick Dunlap +20000

Austin Eckroat +20000