With the season's first major only one week away, many players will look to tune up their games at the 2024 Valero Texas Open. Played on the Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio, the par-72 plays at more than 7,400 yards and the layout hasn't been historically challenging but is better suited for longer players. Since 2015, the winner has been inside the top five with ties after the Friday cut every year so you'll be looking for bigger hitters who have a tendency to get off to a fast start as you fill out your Fantasy golf lineups this week.

Rory McIlroy is the favorite at +900 in the latest 2024 Valero Texas Open odds, followed by Ludvig Aberg (+1400), Hideki Matsuyama and Jordan Spieth (+1800), with Collin Morikawa at +2000. So which players should you be considering for your daily Fantasy golf lineups and other Fantasy golf formats? Before making any 2024 Valero Texas Open fantasy golf picks, you have to see the Valero Texas Open fantasy golf rankings from SportsLine handicapper Eric Cohen.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic (Rickie Fowler +1400), 2023 PGA Championship (Brooks Koepka +2000), 2023 Honda Classic (Chris Kirk +3500), 2022 Open Championship (Cameron Smith +2200), 2022 U.S. Open (Matt Fitzpatrick +2500) and 2022 Phoenix Open (Scottie Scheffler's first career victory at +2800).

Cohen is a contributor to SportsLine's YouTube shows including "Early Edge" and is the host of "The Early Wedge" golf show. Anyone who has followed Cohen's predictions has made positive gains on their golf picks.

Now, Cohen has ranked his top golfers for the 2024 Valero Texas Open. Cohen's picks are only available at SportsLine.

2024 Texas Open expert picks

One player Cohen is getting behind for his fantasy picks is Billy Horschel. The seven-time PGA Tour winner and former FedEx Cup champion is back up to No. 80 in the Official World Golf Ranking after a top-10 finish last week and he's a surprising sixth in total strokes gained per round (1.357) this season despite sitting 71st in the FedEx Cup standings. He's had loads of success historically at TPC San Antonio and is playing his best golf of the year as he looks for a last-minute invite to Augusta.

"Horschel has gained strokes in all major categories in three of his last four events, with finishes of T9-T12-T7 in those tournaments (excluding a missed cut at TPC Sawgrass)," Cohen told SportsLine. "Between 2011 and 2019, Horschel registered three top-four finishes at TPC San Antonio as well as a T11. The key to all of those successes: great putting, with more than 24 strokes gained on the greens combined in those four events. With his putting having been successful in seven of the last eight events, another big week could be on tap for the feisty Horschel."

On the other hand, the golf expert is fading Max Homa, despite his status as one of the favorites entering the week. After peaking at No. 5 in the world last year, Homa has slipped to 10th in the OWGR and he's a disappointing 39th in the 2024 FedEx Cup standings. The six-time PGA Tour winner has historically struggled in major championships, missing the cut in nine of his 17 starts at those events. Expect him to be more focused on prepping for Augusta than pulling out a result here.

"Homa may still be ranked 10th in the World Rankings, but he sure hasn't played like it in 2024. In seven events, he has registered only one top-10 finish (T8 at the API) and has struggled with his driver and irons," Cohen said. "Homa hasn't played this event since 2019, so I'll ignore the course history. There are certainly better options this week." See all of Cohen's Valero Texas Open picks at SportsLine.

How to set 2024 Valero Texas Open Fantasy golf lineups

For this week, Cohen is backing several underdogs in his 2024 Valero Texas Open fantasy golf picks, including a triple-digit longshot who has "has turned the putter around lately to be better than the field average" that can help spice up your Fantasy golf lineups. See who it is, and get all of Cohen's fantasy golf picks, at SportsLine.

Who wins Valero Texas Open 2024, and who are the top players to target for your PGA fantasy golf picks? Visit SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's fantasy golf rankings, all from the fantasy expert who has called six outright winners since 2022, and find out.