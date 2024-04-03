Four of the world's top-10 golfers will head to TPC San Antonio for the 2024 Valero Texas Open, which begins on Thursday at 8:20 a.m. ET. It is the final week before the first major tournament of the season, and this week's winner will earn the final invitation to the Masters, if not already qualified. Rory McIlroy is making his third start at this course after finishing as the runner-up in 2013 and missing the cut in 2022. He has six worldwide wins since his last start at this tournament, and he is the 15-2 favorite in the 2024 Texas Open odds.
McIlroy will have to beat a Texas Open 2024 field that includes Ludvig Aberg (12-1), Hideki Matsuyama (18-1) and Max Homa (18-1). Should you back any of them with your Texas Open bets? Before locking in your 2024 Texas Open picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
McClure's model predicted Scottie Scheffler would finish on top of the leaderboard at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship this season. McClure also included Hideki Matsuyama in his best bets to win the 2024 Genesis Invitational. That bet hit at +9000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,000.
The model also predicted Jon Rahm would be victorious at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scheffler winning in 2022.
In addition, McClure's best bets included Nick Taylor (70-1) winning the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic. This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.
Top 2024 Valero Texas Open predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the Texas Open 2024: Aberg, a rising star and one of the top favorites, struggles this week and doesn't even crack the top five. Aberg has exploded on the scene, recording one win and two runner-up finishes in 23 PGA Tour events. He's secured a top-10 finish in three of his last five starts, which includes an eighth-place showing at The Players Championship in March.
However, Aberg has struggled with accuracy off the tee this season. The 24-year-old enters this week's event ranked 98th in driving accuracy (57.59%). TPC San Antonio puts a premium on positioning off the tee, which doesn't bode well for Aberg's chances to finish on top of the leaderboard.
Another surprise: Tommy Fleetwood, a 30-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Fleetwood is the sixth-highest ranked golfer in this week's field, sitting just outside the top 10 in the world rankings.
The 33-year-old went winless last season, but he made the cut in 18 of 21 events and cracked the top 10 on nine occasions. He is off to a solid start in 2024, finishing T10 at the Genesis Invitational and making the cut in four of his first five tournaments. The Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio puts an emphasis on accuracy, and Fleetwood ranks 25th on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy, making him a quality longshot betting option this week. See who else to pick here.
How to make 2024 Valero Texas Open picks
2024 Valero Texas Open odds, field
Rory McIlroy +750
Ludvig Åberg +1200
Hideki Matsuyama +1800
Max Homa +1800
Jordan Spieth +1800
Collin Morikawa +2000
Corey Conners +2200
Matt Fitzpatrick +2500
Tommy Fleetwood +3000
Alex Noren +3000
Byeong Hun An +3300
Billy Horschel +3300
Brian Harman +3500
Russell Henley +4000
Adam Scott +4000
Harris English +4500
Eric Cole +5000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5500
Keith Mitchell +5500
Akshay Bhatia +5500
Rickie Fowler +6000
Beau Hossler +6000
Tom Kim +6000
Nicolai Højgaard +6500
Aaron Rai +6500
Maverick McNealy +6500
Denny McCarthy +7500
Lucas Glover +8000
Taylor Montgomery +8000
Erik van Rooyen +8000
Austin Eckroat +10000
Sam Ryder +10000
Andrew Putnam +10000
Adam Schenk +11000
Davis Thompson +11000
Doug Ghim +11000
Patrick Rodgers +11000
Brendon Todd +11000
Victor Perez +11000
Davis Riley +11000
Lee Hodges +12000
K.H. Lee +12000
Ryo Hisatsune +12000
Ben Griffin +12000
Matt Kuchar +12000
Mark Hubbard +12000
Thorbjørn Olesen +12000
Ryan Fox +12000
Cameron Champ +15000
Taylor Pendrith +15000
Seamus Power +15000
Alejandro Tosti +15000
Webb Simpson +15000
Andrew Novak +15000
Bud Cauley +15000
Jhonattan Vegas +15000
Matti Schmid +17000
Max Greyserman +17000
Charley Hoffman +17000
Kevin Yu +17000
Ryan Moore +17000
C.T. Pan +17000
Chesson Hadley +17000
Adam Svensson +17000
J.J. Spaun +20000
Garrick Higgo +20000
S.H. Kim +20000