Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth will attempt to get his game back on track when he tees off in the 2024 Valero Texas Open beginning on Thursday at TPC San Antonio. The 30-year-old Spieth has failed to reach the weekend in three of his last four starts. The slump began with a disqualification at The Genesis Invitational for signing an incorrect scorecard. He also has missed the cut in his last two starts: The Players Championship and Valspar Championship.
This week, Spieth, a Texas native, is the third choice in the 2024 Valero Texas Open at +2000. Meanwhile, world No. 2 Rory McIlroy is the +900 favorite. Ludvig Aberg (+1200), Hideki Matsuyama (+2000) and Max Homa (+2200) round out the top five choices in the Valero Texas Open 2024 field. Before locking in any 2024 Texas Open picks, make sure you see the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.
Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. He also has been solid with his head-to-head matchups since last year's Charles Schwab Challenge, going 37-23-2 and returning 9.853 units over that span. That's a $985 profit for $100 bettors since May 2023.
Nejad also nailed 75-1 longshot Wyndham Clark as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners.
Top 2024 Texas Open expert picks
One surprise: Nejad is completely fading McIlroy, even though he is the favorite at +900. The 34-year-old from Northern Ireland has been splitting his time this year between the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. His best finish on the PGA Tour is 19th at the Players Championship three weeks ago.
So far this season, McIlroy ranks 94th on tour in strokes gained: putting (-0.036). "While I think he's a solid course fit and an elite player, his price is too short," Nejad told SportsLine.
However, Nejad is high on the chances of Byeong Hun An, who is listed at +3500. An is still looking for his first PGA Tour victory. In 188 career starts, the 32-year-old has five runner-up finishes, 13 top-fives and 25 top-10s.
But Nejad likes An's history at TPC San Antonio. Five years ago, An tied for seventh at the Texas Open. Last year, he tied for sixth. "His metrics can be volatile, but I'm happy to bank on his upside in this field," Nejad said. See which other golfers to back at SportsLine.
How to make 2024 Texas Open picks
2024 Texas Open odds, field
Rory McIlroy +900
Ludvig Aberg +1200
Jordan Spieth +2000
Hideki Matsuyama +2000
Max Homa +2200
Matt Fitzpatrick +2500
Corey Conners +2500
Collin Morikawa +2500
Tommy Fleetwood +2800
Byeong Hun An +3000
Alex Noren +3000
Harris English +3500
Brian Harman +3500
Billy Horschel +3500
Russell Henley +4000
Adam Scott +4000
Eric Cole +4500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +4500
Tom Kim +5000
Maverick McNealy +5000
Beau Hossler +5000
Akshay Bhatia +5500
Aaron Rai +5500
Keith Mitchell +6000
Denny McCarthy +6000
Brendon Todd +7000
Taylor Montgomery +7500
Lucas Glover +7500
Adam Schenk +7500
Nicolai Hojgaard +7500
K.H. Lee +8000
Erik Van Rooyen +8000
Davis Thompson +8000
Ben Griffin +8000
Austin Eckroat +8000
Andrew Putnam +8000
Sam Ryder +9000
Ryo Hisatsune +9000
Lee Hodges +9000
Doug Ghim +9000
Davis Riley +9000
Ryan Moore +10000
Rickie Fowler +10000
Patrick Rodgers +10000
Bud Cauley +10000
Victor Perez +11000
Taylor Pendrith +11000
Seamus Power +11000
Max Greyserman +11000
Matt Kuchar +11000
Mark Hubbard +11000
Kevin Yu +11000
Chandler Phillips +11000
Andrew Novak +11000
S.H. Kim +13000
Ryan Fox +13000
Nate Lashley +13000
Matti Schmid +13000
Charley Hoffman +13000
Cameron Champ +13000
Adam Svensson +13000
Thorbjorn Olesen +13000
Martin Laird +15000
Joseph Bramlett +15000
Jhonattan Vegas +15000
Jacob Bridgeman +15000
J.J. Spaun +15000
Greyson Sigg +15000
Chesson Hadley +15000
C.T. Pan +15000
Alejandro Tosti +15000
Webb Simpson +18000
Joel Dahmen +18000
Joe Highsmith +18000
Garrick Higgo +18000
David Skinns +18000
Chad Ramey +18000
Aaron Baddeley +18000
Sam Stevens +20000
Ryan Palmer +20000
Michael Kim +20000
Justin Lower +20000
Jimmy Stanger +20000
Harry Hall +20000
Dylan Wu +20000
Chris Gotterup +20000
Carl Yuan +20000
Ben Silverman +20000
Alexander Bjork +20000
Vincent Norrman +25000
Vince Whaley +25000
Robby Shelton +25000
Nick Hardy +25000
Jorge Campillo +25000
Chan Kim +25000
Carson Young +25000
Zach Johnson +30000
Tyler Duncan +30000
Troy Merritt +30000
Parker Coody +30000
Nico Echavarria +30000
Lanto Griffin +30000
Kevin Streelman +30000
Hayden Springer +30000
Grayson Murray +30000
Erik Barnes +30000
Brandon Wu +30000
Ben Martin +30000
Alex Smalley +30000
Stewart Cink +35000
Matt NeSmith +35000
Mac Meissner +35000
Kevin Dougherty +35000
Zac Blair +40000
Roger Sloan +40000
Rico Hoey +40000
Pierceson Coody +40000
Nicholas Lindheim +40000
Hayden Buckley +40000
Harrison Endycott +40000
Chez Reavie +40000
Camilo Villegas +40000
Callum Tarren +40000
Bronson Burgoon +40000
Wilson Furr +50000
Rafael Campos +50000
Patrick Fishburn +50000
Padraig Harrington +50000
Kevin Chappell +50000
Ben Kohles +50000
Tyson Alexander +60000
Tom Whitney +60000
Norman Xiong +60000
David Lipsky +60000
Adrien Dumont De Chassart +60000
Trace Crowe +80000
Ryan McCormick +80000
Luke Donald +80000
Raul Pereda +100000
Jimmy Walker +100000
Brandt Snedeker +100000
Andrew Landry +100000
Josh Teater +150000
Ryan Brehm +200000
Paul Barjon +200000
Scott Gutschewski +250000
Kevin Kisner +250000
J.B. Holmes +250000
Ben Taylor +250000
Blaine Hale Jr. +500000
Ben Willman +500000