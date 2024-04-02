The PGA DFS player pool for the 2024 Valero Texas Open is stacked with proven champions, including Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama and Collin Morikawa. However, those looking for value could turn to Corey Conners this week at TPC San Antonio. Conners is the defending champion of this event and he also finished on top of the leaderboard at the Valero Texas Open in 2019.

Should Conners be part of your PGA DFS lineups for the Valero Texas Open 2024, or should you roster a lower-priced player like Charley Hoffman, who won this event in 2016? Before you lock in your PGA DFS picks for the 2024 Valero Texas Open, you'll want to see the latest daily Fantasy golf picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results, and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

In addition, McClure's model is up nearly $9,500 on its best bets since June 2020, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2024 Valero Texas Open and revealed his optimal PGA DFS advice, strategy, and player pool. Head to SportsLine now to see his top golf DFS picks for the Valero Texas Open 2024.

Top 2024 Valero Texas Open PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the Valero Texas Open 2024 is Alex Noren at $8,700 on DraftKings and $10,600 on FanDuel. Noren enters this week's event as one of the best iron players on tour, which will make him an extremely valuable PGA DFS asset at TPC San Antonio.

Noren is hitting 73.43% of greens in regulation this season, which ranks fourth on the PGA Tour. The 41-year-old has also been effective with a driver in his hands, ranking seventh in driving accuracy (68.87%) and 29th in strokes gained: off the tee (0.387). He's also finished inside the top 20 in each of his last three starts on tour, proving he can provide value in a loaded 2024 Valero Texas Open field.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Jordan Spieth at $9,500 on DraftKings and $11,600 on FanDuel. Spieth has missed the cut in back-to-back events, but he's had tremendous success at TPC San Antonio in recent years.

Spieth won the Valero Texas Open in 2021 after shooting 18-under par. He's also secured two top-10 finishes this season, which includes a third-place showing at The Sentry. He remains one of the best putters on the PGA Tour, ranking third in putting average (1.688), sixth in strokes gained: putting (0.757) and 13th in putts per round (28.05). If he's draining putts this week, he'll have a great shot at being in contention on Sunday. See who else to back right here.

How to set 2024 Valero Texas Open DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed to play extremely well, giving you a huge return on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your PGA DFS contests or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top PGA DFS picks for the Valero Texas Open 2024, and which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2024 Valero Texas Open DFS player pool for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the expert who's made over $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, and find out.