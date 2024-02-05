Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele have both withdrawn from the 2024 WM Phoenix Open, the PGA Tour announced Monday. The duo participated in last week's weather-shortened AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and instead of traveling to the Scottsdale desert, they've opted to rest up ahead of next week's Genesis Invitational.

Hovland's withdrawal does not necessarily come as a surprise as the Norwegian continues to undergo some changes in the early stages of the season. The results thus far have not been memorable; he notched a T22 at The Sentry and a T58 finish last week at Pebble Beach. In three prior trips to the WM Phoenix Open, the reigning FedEx Cup champion has managed to only make one cut -- that coming last year in the form of a T42 result.

Regardless, any time there's news of a withdrawal these days, the imagination wanders. Hovland's name has been linked to LIV Golf in the past, and while he has entertained offers, this will not be one of instances, according to Eurosport Norway. The outlet is reporting that Hovland will be in Florida this week to work on his swing in anticipation of the third signature event of the season at next week's Genesis Invitational.

Schauffele taking his name out of the field was not expected, though. The 30-year-old has enjoyed a splendid history at TPC Scottsdale with six top-20 finishes in as many starts. He finished runner-up to Brooks Koepka in 2021 and earned a podium spot the following year in 2022.

Currently the owner of the longest made-cut streak on the PGA Tour, the world No. 5 will have to wait until next week to add to his tally. Both Schauffele and Hovland are in the field for the Genesis Invitational which, unlike The Sentry and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, will feature a cut at the 36-hole mark.