A couple of signature events sandwich the 2024 WM Phoenix Open, but that should have little effect on the atmosphere out in the Arizona desert. "The Greenest Show on Grass" ... "The Biggest Party in Golf" ... whatever you want to call it, the WM Phoenix Open once again welcomes a top-notch field and a rowdy crowd to its grounds this week.

The players are led by none other than world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who has history in his sights. The two-time defending champion looks to become the first golfer since Steve Stricker at the John Deere Classic (2009-11) to win a tournament three years in a row. Scheffler has enjoyed a solid start to his 2024 campaign by possessing the 36-hole lead at The Sentry and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but continued problems with the putter have held him back from entering the winner's circle.

A return to the site of his first victory sees to be what the doctor ordered to cure his putting woes. Scheffler sits among the top five of the leaderboard through two rounds and looks poised to continue progressing over the final 36 holes.

Scheffler is joined in the field by a number of his U.S. Ryder Cup teammates, including Justin Thomas (tied with Scheffler for fifth), Jordan Spieth, Sam Burns, Max Homa and last week's winner, Wyndham Clark. Both Homa and Clark call the Scottsdale area home and would love nothing more than to claim the title in front of friends and family.

Min Woo Lee, Sungjae Im, Tom Kim and Adam Scott make up a strong international contingent, while Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick and Sahith Theegala are among the young players hoping to shoot into contention.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 3 - Saturday



Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 10:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 10:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio