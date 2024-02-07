Two-time major champion Justin Thomas will look to continue his resurgence when he tees off at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open beginning on Thursday at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz. Thomas is coming off a career-worst 2022-23 season in which he missed the cut six times and earned just four top-10 finishes in 21 starts. He also failed to win for the first time since he joined the PGA Tour in 2015. But in his last four starts on tour, he has four top-six finishes.
Thomas is the second choice in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open odds at 10-1. Scottie Scheffler, the two-time defending champion and the No. 1 ranked player in the world, is going off as the 9-2 favorite. Max Homa (14-1), Jordan Spieth (18-1), and Sam Burns (20-1) round out the top five choices in the WM Phoenix Open field. Before locking in any 2024 WM Phoenix Open picks, make sure you see the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.
Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. He also has been on fire with his head-to-head matchups since last year's Charles Schwab Challenge, going 29-16-1 and returning 10.25 units over that span. That's a $1,025 profit for $100 bettors since May 2023.
Nejad also nailed 75-1 longshot Wyndham Clark as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners.
Now, Nejad has focused his attention on the 2024 WM Phoenix Open field and has locked in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid. See who they are at SportsLine.
Top 2024 WM Phoenix Open expert picks
One surprise: Nejad is completely fading Scheffler, even though he is the two-time defending champion and the odds-on favorite. Scheffler's putting woes have been well documented. He ranked 162nd on the PGA Tour last season in strokes gained: putting, which prompted him to seek the help of renowned putting coach Phil Kenyon last year. While Scheffler has since won the Hero World Challenge, an unofficial PGA Tour event, he still ranks 117th in putting.
Last week at Pebble Beach, he continued to struggle with the putter. He ranked 47th in the 80-player field in strokes gained: putting (-0.286). "He's absolutely fantastic and the clear No. 1 player in this field, but this number [+450] is too short," Nejad told SportsLine.
However, Nejad is bullish on Sahith Theegala, who is listed at 35-1. Theegala has been on a roll since August. In his last 10 PGA Tour events, he has seven top-20 finishes and four top 10s. That includes a victory at the Fortinet Championship in September.
Nejad also likes that Theegala has been performing well in the strokes gained metrics. Theegala ranks 32nd on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: total (1.079) and 37th in strokes gained: putting (0.621) this season. "His recent history and metrics are solid, and while he can be a little too inaccurate with the driver, his ball-striking and greens in regulation stats have been very good," Nejad said. See whom else to back at SportsLine.
How to make 2024 WM Phoenix Open picks
Nejad has locked in his best bets for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open and is backing several longshots, including one that is priced at more than 70-1. This player is "trending well with the putter" and is a longshot who could surprise. You can see Nejad's PGA Tour picks only at SportsLine.
So which players should you target or avoid for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open, and which player in the WM Phoenix Open 2024 field could bring a huge payday at more than 70-1? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sia Nejad's top picks for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open, all from the expert who is 29-16-1 on his last 46 head-to-head picks.
2024 WM Phoenix Open odds, field
See Nejad's picks, best bets and predictions here.
Scottie Scheffler +450
Justin Thomas +1000
Max Homa +1600
Sam Burns +1800
Jordan Spieth +1800
Min Woo Lee +2500
Byeong Hun An +2500
Matt Fitzpatrick +2800
J.T. Poston +2800
Wyndham Clark +3000
Sungjae Im +3000
Tom Kim +3500
Sahith Theegala +3500
Cameron Young +3500
Eric Cole +4000
Adam Hadwin +4000
Si Woo Kim +4500
Hideki Matsuyama +4500
Corey Conners +4500
Beau Hossler +4500
Adam Scott +4500
Rickie Fowler +5000
Brian Harman +5500
Thomas Detry +6000
Alex Noren +6000
Akshay Bhatia +6000
Emiliano Grillo +6500
Kurt Kitayama +7000
Kevin Yu +7000
Shane Lowry +7500
Keith Mitchell +7500
Denny McCarthy +7500
Mark Hubbard +8000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +8000
Andrew Putnam +8000
Tom Hoge +9000
Erik Van Rooyen +9000
Adam Schenk +9000
Luke List +10000
Harris English +10000
Taylor Montgomery +11000
Michael Kim +11000
Lucas Glover +11000
Brendon Todd +11000
Billy Horschel +11000
Adam Svensson +11000
Aaron Rai +11000
Ryan Fox +13000
Matt Kuchar +13000
Daniel Berger +13000
Austin Eckroat +13000
Victor Perez +13000
Taylor Moore +15000
Nick Taylor +15000
Nate Lashley +15000
K.H. Lee +15000
Jake Knapp +15000
J.J. Spaun +15000
Gary Woodland +15000
Doug Ghim +15000
Davis Thompson +15000
Chesson Hadley +15000
Patton Kizzire +15000
Vincent Norrman +18000
Sam Ryder +18000
Matt Wallace +18000
Ben Griffin +18000
Scott Stallings +20000
Nick Hardy +20000
Justin Suh +20000
Brandon Wu +20000
Vince Whaley +25000
Tyler Duncan +25000
Seamus Power +25000
Sam Stevens +25000
S.H. Kim +25000
Maverick McNealy +25000
Matti Schmid +25000
Lee Hodges +25000
Joseph Bramlett +25000
Grayson Murray +25000
Chris Gotterup +25000
Cameron Champ +25000
Ben Kohles +25000
Alexander Bjork +25000
Will Gordon +30000
Robby Shelton +30000
Matt NeSmith +30000
Justin Lower +30000
Jhonattan Vegas +30000
Greyson Sigg +30000
Garrick Higgo +30000
Dylan Wu +30000
Charley Hoffman +30000
Carson Young +30000
Carl Yuan +30000
Camilo Villegas +30000
Ben Martin +30000
Sami Valimaki +30000
Troy Merritt +35000
Stewart Cink +35000
Ryan Moore +35000
Lanto Griffin +35000
Joel Dahmen +35000
Callum Tarren +35000
C.T. Pan +35000
Adrien Dumont De Chassart +35000
Aaron Baddeley +35000
Zach Johnson +40000
Zac Blair +40000
Kevin Streelman +40000
Harry Hall +40000
David Lipsky +40000
Chez Reavie +40000
Chad Ramey +40000
Bud Cauley +40000
Peter Malnati +50000
Nico Echavarria +50000
Martin Laird +50000
Jim Knous +50000
Hayden Buckley +60000
Andrew Novak +60000
Kevin Chappell +60000
Luke Donald +80000
Brandt Snedeker +100000
Nicolo Galletti +100000
Tyson Alexander +150000
Ben Taylor +150000
Ryan Brehm +200000
J.B. Holmes +250000
Kevin Stadler +500000
Jesse Mueller +500000