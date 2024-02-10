A woman sustained injuries deemed not to be life-threatening after falling from the grandstand on the infamous par-3 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale. The incident occurred Friday afternoon during the second round of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open.

Whether the fan fell from the luxury suites, which tower above the hole, or the general admissions area closer to the surface level has yet to be confirmed.

"Scottsdale fire and bike team paramedics reacted quickly at the scene to give the injured fan immediate medical attention and then provided safe transport to a local medical center for further evaluation," tournament officials said in a statement.

"The WM Phoenix Open works closely with local law enforcement, fire and medical organizations and the PGA Tour to strategically place emergency units throughout tournament grounds to promptly address health and safety situations. We will provide additional details if or when appropriate our of respect for medical privacy."

The 16th hole's buildout seems to grow ever year the PGA Tour returns to TPC Scottsdale. Housing as many as 20,000 fans at one time, the rowdy party hole continues to add seats the only way it can -- building up. Fans line up at the main entrance of the course as early as 3:30 a.m. to race to the 16th hole once gates open at 7 a.m. in order to secure their general admission seats for the day.

In addition to suites, the Phoenix Open hasadded another layer of luxury for the 2024 tournament with a row of stadium-style seating that runs alongside the tee boxes just steps away from players. Celebrities such as Kygo and Michael Phelps were seen taking in the action from there on Friday.