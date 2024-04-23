The lone team event of the PGA Tour schedule begins on Thursday with the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans from TPC Louisiana. With 80 pairs of teams, your Fantasy golf strategy will be a bit different than weeks prior when you slotted individual players into Fantasy PGA lineups. Should your Zurich Classic Fantasy lineups load up on teams with one strong player coupled with a weaker one, or should you instead roster two middle-of-the-pack golfers who don't have the extremes that the former grouping has?

An example of the former would be Matt Fitzpatrick teaming with his brother Alex where Matt is the No. 12 golfer in World Ranking while Alex is 148th. The Fizpatricks are at +2500 in the latest Zurich Classic 2024 odds and would be an interesting option to utilize in Zurich Classic Fantasy picks. Meanwhile, the favorite is Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele (+500), and they are followed by Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry (+800). Before making any 2024 Zurich Classic fantasy golf picks, you have to see the Zurich Classic fantasy golf rankings from SportsLine handicapper Eric Cohen.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner of the 2024 Masters (Scottie Scheffler, +350), Players Championship (Scheffler +550), 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic (Rickie Fowler +1400), 2023 PGA Championship (Brooks Koepka +2000), 2023 Honda Classic (Chris Kirk +3500), 2022 Open Championship (Cameron Smith +2200), 2022 U.S. Open (Matt Fitzpatrick +2500), and 2022 Phoenix Open (Scheffler's first career victory at +2800).

Cohen is a contributor to SportsLine's YouTube shows including "Early Edge" and is the host of "The Early Wedge" golf show. Anyone who has followed Cohen's predictions has made positive gains on their golf picks.

We can tell you he is backing the duo of Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith at +3500. While Conners hasn't played this tournament in five years, Pendrith finished a solid 13th when teaming up with Michael Glicic last year. Glicic is a PGA professional, but he was ranked outside the top 400 in the world at the time of last year's Zurich Classic. Meanwhile, Conners is a top-50 ranked golfer, so the upgrade in partners for Pendrith is seismic.

Conners is the type of golfer with a high floor who rarely has a bad round as he's made the cut in each of his last 18 tournaments, which trails only Schauffele, Scheffler and McIlroy. Conversely, Pendrith has a high ceiling as he's coming off his third top-15 finish of the season. What the two have in common is that they're one of the top 10 teams in this week's field in terms of cumulative strokes gained: total. Cohen likes their value at these odds, saying: "This all-Canadian team is one to fear, especially with Pendrith coming off a successful week (T11) in Puntacana. Conners is a ball-striking machine and Pendrith is an above-average putter."

On the other hand, Cohen is fading the oddsmakers' second choice, McIlroy and Lowry at +800. This will be McIlroy's first start at TPC Louisiana while Lowry has played it four times previously. He has just one top 25 over that stretch -- which includes when it was both an individual event and a team event -- and he's missed two of four cuts. This year, Lowry has twice as many finishes outside the top 40 (four) as he has inside the top 10 (two).

That's still twice as many top 10s as McIlroy has in 2024 as the Irishman hasn't found the form he had at the end of last season when he ended it with 10 straight top 10s. McIlroy's scoring average of 70.29 ranks just 87th on tour as his short game is struggling. He ranks outside the top 100 in strokes gained: around-the-green, and as is the case with most Pete Dye-designed courses, TPC Louisiana puts an emphasis on the short game. Lowry can't help out his partner much with that aspect as he also ranks outside the top 100 around the green, so this duo is one to avoid considering their short odds. See all of Cohen's Zurich Classic picks at SportsLine.

How to set 2024 Zurich Classic Fantasy golf lineups

