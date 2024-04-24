The Big Easy plays host to the PGA Tour this weekend as the 2024 Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana begins on Thursday. The tournament features 80 two-man teams and is structured differently than the PGA Tour's individual events. The first and third rounds are played with best-ball scoring, while the second and fourth rounds feature an alternate shot format. Four of the top five teams in last year's event return intact - including champions Davis Riley and Nick Hardy, who set the tournament record with a 30-under par.

Riley and Hardy are 80-1 longshots, while 2022 champions Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are the 5-1 favorites in the latest 2024 Zurich Classic odds. Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are listed at 8-1, with Will Zalatoris and Sahith Theegala (11-1) and Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama (16-1) next in line on the PGA odds board. Before locking in any 2024 Zurich Classic picks, make sure you see the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets, as well as in betting head-to-head matchups. He also has been solid with his head-to-head matchups since last year's Charles Schwab Challenge, going 40-27-3 and returning 9.14 units over that span. That's a $914 profit for $100 bettors since May 2023.

Nejad also nailed 75-1 longshot Wyndham Clark as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2023, SportsLine debuted The Early Wedge, and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners.

Top 2024 Zurich Classic expert picks

One surprise: Nejad is fading the team of Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, even though they are among the favorites at +800. After recording 13 top-10 finishes, which included two victories and a pair of runner-ups in 18 events last season, McIlroy has posted just one over eight tournaments thus far in 2024. That came earlier this month when the 34-year-old was third at the Valero Texas Open. Since then, McIlroy has reverted back to the dismal form with which he began the year, as he tied for 22nd at the Masters and 33rd at the RBC Heritage last weekend. The No. 2 ranked player in the world was no better than 21st in his first four events before finishing 19th at the Players Championship.

Considering his compatriot's struggles, Lowry could feel more pressure than usual will be thrust upon him. However, the 37-year-old hasn't had much more success this season either, with just two top-10 finishes in eight events. Lowry, who hasn't posted a victory on the PGA Tour since winning the Open Championship in 2019, tied for fourth in the Cognizant Classic in early March and followed with a third-place performance in the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Since then, he has tied for 19th, 43rd and 64th in three outings.

However, Nejad is high on the chances of Will Zalatoris and Sahith Theegala, who are listed at 10-1. The 27-year-old Zalatoris tied for 44th place at the RBC Heritage but has posted three top-10 finishes in nine tournaments this year. After sharing runner-up honors with Luke List at the Genesis Invitational in February, Zalatoris tied for fourth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational the following weekend and ninth at the Masters two weeks ago.

Zalatoris had a great showing in this event in 2022, as he and Davis Riley shared fourth place with five other teams at 23-under. Meanwhile, Theegala is coming off his third top-five finish and fifth top-10 as he was runner-up at the RBC Heritage. The 26-year-old also began the season with a runner-up result in the Sentry, finishing one stroke behind Chris Kirk. See which other teams to back at SportsLine.

2024 Zurich Classic odds, field

Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele +500

Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry +800

Will Zalatoris/Sahith Theegala +1100

Collin Morikawa/Kurt Kitayama +1600

Tom Hoge/Maverick McNealy +2500

Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick +2500

Taylor Pendrith/Corey Conners +3500

Rasmus Hojgaard/Nicolai Hojgaard +3500

Taylor Montgomery/Ben Griffin +4000

Sepp Straka/Brice Garnett +4000

Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin +4000

Keith Mitchell/Joel Dahmen +4000

Thomas Detry/Robert MacIntyre +4500

Doug Ghim/Chan Kim +4500

Davis Thompson/Andrew Novak +4500

Daniel Berger/Victor Perez +4500

Kevin Yu/C.T. Pan +5000

Billy Horschel/Tyson Alexander +5000

Beau Hossler/Sam Ryder +5000

Andrew Putnam/Joe Highsmith +5000

Aaron Rai/David Lipsky +5000

Thorbjorn Olesen/Matt Wallace +6500

Taylor Moore/Matt NeSmith +6500

K.H. Lee/Michael Kim +6500

Greyson Sigg/Chesson Hadley +6500

Gary Woodland/Lee Hodges +6500

Garrick Higgo/Ryan Fox +6500

Austin Eckroat/Chris Gotterup +6500

Steve Stricker/Matt Kuchar +8000

Nate Lashley/Rafael Campos +8000

Luke List/Henrik Norlander +8000

Kevin Streelman/Martin Laird +8000

Dylan Wu/Justin Lower +8000

Davis Riley/Nick Hardy +8000

Chandler Phillips/Jacob Bridgeman +8000

Carson Young/Ben Martin +8000

Ben Silverman/Kevin Dougherty +8000

Zach Johnson/Ryan Palmer +10000

Vincent Norrman/Jorge Campillo +10000

Nico Echavarria/Max Greyserman +10000

Alex Smalley/Matti Schmid +10000

Thriston Lawrence/Aldrich Potgieter +13000

Ryan Brehm/Mark Hubbard +13000

Justin Suh/Rico Hoey +13000

Jhonattan Vegas/Bronson Burgoon +13000

J.J. Spaun/Hayden Buckley +13000

Erik Barnes/Harrison Endycott +13000

Chad Ramey/Martin Trainer +13000

Carl Yuan/Zecheng Dou +13000

Sam Stevens/Paul Barjon +15000

Peter Malnati/Russell Knox +15000