Barracuda Championship 2018 odds: Surprising picks from model that nailed Tiger Woods' run

The 2018 Barracuda Championship tees off at the par-72 Montreux Golf and County Club in Nevada on Thursday. Six former major winners are playing in this PGA Tour event that awards 300 points in the FedEx Cup race to the winner. Beau Hossler is the favorite at 10-1 in the latest 2018 Barracuda Championship odds. He's followed by Joel Dahmen at 18-1 and a Barracuda Championship field that includes 22 golfers going off at 40-1 or shorter. Before you make your 2018 Barracuda Championship picks, you need to see what the team at SportsLine is predicting.

SportsLine's proprietary golf projection model, built by predictive data engineer and DFS pro Mike McClure, has called four of the past seven majors heading into the weekend, including Patrick Reed's career-defining victory at the 2018 Masters.

McClure was also all over Tiger Woods' stunning run at the 2018 British Open, saying it was the major he had the best chance to contend in this year. He also called Dustin Johnson's win at the RBC Canadian Open last week. Anyone who has followed the model's advice is way up.

Now the model has simulated the 2018 Barracuda Championship 10,000 times and came up with a surprising leaderboard. You can see it only over at SportsLine.

One surprising pick from the model for the 2018 Barracuda Championship: Ryan Palmer, going off at 28-1, makes a strong run at the title.

He finished in the top 10 at the recent Quicken Loans National and comes into this event with momentum after firing a 66 in the final round of the Canadian Open. He's in the top 25 on the PGA Tour in driving distance, so he's a value pick you should be all over this week.

Another surprise: Former U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell, tied for the seventh-best 2018 Barracuda Championship odds at 33-1, finishes outside the top 10.

McDowell has missed the cut in three of his past four events and doesn't have any top-10 finishes to his credit in 2018. There are far better values in this field.

The model has also identified four sleepers with odds of 30-1 or longer who are poised to make a serious run for the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2018 Barracuda Championship? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full Barracuda Championship projected leaderboard from the model that has nailed four of the past seven majors heading into the weekend and called Tiger Woods' British Open run, and find out.

Beau Hossler 10-1

Joel Dahmen 18-1

Kevin Streelman 25-1

Richy Werenski 25-1

Shane Lowry 25-1

Ryan Palmer 28-1

Abraham Ancer 33-1

Andrew Putnam 33-1

Graeme McDowell 33-1

Kevin Tway 33-1

Martin Laird 33-1

Andres Romero 40-1

Cheng Tsung Pan 40-1

Chris Stroud 40-1

David Lingmerth 40-1

Johnson Wagner 40-1

Mackenzie Hughes 40-1

Nick Watney 40-1

Oliver Schniederjans 40-1

Patrick Rodgers 40-1

Robert Garrigus 40-1

Seamus Power 40-1