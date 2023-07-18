justin-thomas-usatsi-cbs-pga.jpg
USATSI

Golf's final major of the year will get underway on Thursday when the 2023 Open Championship tees off at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. Rory McIlroy, who was victorious at last week's Genesis Scottish Open, enters as the 21-4 betting favorite in the latest 2023 Open Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Other top contenders in the 2023 Open Championship field include Scottie Scheffler (15-2), Jon Rahm (12-1), Rickie Fowler (12-1), Tommy Fleetwood (15-1), Viktor Hovland (15-1), and Cameron Smith (15-1).

Top 2023 Open Championship prop picks

One of McClure's favorite prop bet picks this week at the Scottish Open 2023 is Justin Thomas finishing ahead of Robert MacIntyre at -110 odds (risk $110 to win $100). Thomas has been wildly inconsistent in 2023 and enters the week coming off a 60th-place finish at the Scottish Open. Still, McClure is expecting big things from the two-time major champion this week in England. 

Despite his struggles, Thomas has still managed to rack up nine top-25 finishes this year and is a proven winner on the major championship stage. The world No. 20 enters the week ranked 12th on the PGA Tour in strokes gained around the green (0.362), 23rd in strokes gained tee-to-green (0.950), and 34th in strokes gained on approach (0.421). All said, McClure sees plenty of value in taking Thomas to finish ahead of a relatively unproven player in MacIntyre. You can see the rest of McClure's 2023 Open Championship props at SportsLine.

2023 Open Championship odds, field, contenders

Rory McIlroy +525 
Scottie Scheffler +750 
Jon Rahm +1200 
Rickie Fowler +1200 
Tommy Fleetwood +1500 
Viktor Hovland +1500 
Cameron Smith +1500 
Brooks Koepka +1800 
Xander Schauffele +2500 
Tyrrell Hatton +2500 
Collin Morikawa +2800 
Shane Lowry +3000 
Dustin Johnson +3000 
Jordan Spieth +3000 
Patrick Cantlay +3000 
Matt Fitzpatrick +3500 
Tom Kim +4000 
Justin Rose +4500 
Cameron Young +4500 
Tony Finau +5000 
Adam Scott +5000 
Bryson DeChambeau +5000 
Max Homa +5000 
Wyndham Clark +5000 
Justin Thomas +5500 
Min Woo Lee +5500 
Hideki Matsuyama +6500 
Jason Day +6500 
Robert ManIntyre +6600 
Taylor Gooch +7000 
Sam Burns +7000 
Sungjae Im +8000 
Patrick Reed +8500 
Denny McCarthy +8500 
Keegan Bradley +8500 
Corey Conners +8500 
Ryan Fox +9000 
Louis Oosthuizen +9000 
Padraig Harrington +10000 
Sepp Straka +10000 
Branden Grace +10000 
Russell Henley +10000 
Sahith Theegala +125000 
Joaquin Niemann +12500 
Phil Mickelson +12500 
Victor Perez +15000 
Paul Casey +15000 
Antoine Rozner +1500 
Harris English +1500 
Si-woo Kim +1500 
Rasmus Højgaard +15000 
Thomas Detry +15000 
Yannik Paul +15000 
Taylor Moore +15000 
Brian Harman +17500 
Adrian Meronk +17500 
Adam Schenk +17500 
Lucas Herbert +17500 
Nicolai Hojgaard +17500 
Jordan Smith +20000 
Christian Bezuidenhout +20000 
Richie Ramsay +20000 
Sergio Garcia +20000 
Marc Leishman +20000 
Davis Riley +20000 
Thobjorn Olesen +20000 
Thomas Pieters +20000 
Kurt Kitayama +20000 
Gary Woodland +20000 
Brendon Todd +20000 
Byeong Hun An +20000 
Alex Noren +20000 
Aaron Wise +20000 
Abraham Ancer +22500 
Keith Mitchell +22500 
Adrian Otaegui +25000 
Lee Westwood +25000 
Ewen Ferguson +25000 
Danny Willett +25000 
Seamus Power +25000 
Tom Hoge +25000 
KH Lee +25000 
Richard Bland +25000 
Harold Varner +25000 
Rikuya Hoshino +30000 
JJ Spaun +30000 
Guido Migliozzi +30000 
Connor Syme +30000 
Takumi Kanaya +30000 
Billy Horschel +30000 
J.T. Poston +30000 
Francesco Molinari +30000 
Jazz Janewattanond +30000 
Charl Schwartzel +30000 
Hurly Long +30000 
Christen Lawrence +30000 
Cameron Tringale +30000 
Pablo Larrazabal +30000 
Emiliano Grillo +30000 
Callum Shrinkwin +30000 
Mackenzie Hughes +30000 
Matthew Southgate +30000 
Matt Wallace +35000 
Henrik Stenson +35000 
David Lingmerth +35000 
Ari Arnaus +35000 
Luke List +35000 
Matthew Jordan +35000 
Dan Bradbury +35000 
Laurie Canter +35000 
Andrew Putnam +40000 
Sami Valimaki +40000 
Zach Johnson +40000 
Lee Hodges +40000 
Shubhankar Sharma +50000 
Scott Stallings +50000 
Paul Lawrie +50000 
Michael Kim +50000 
Stewart Cink +50000 
Ben Griffin +50000 
Trey Mullinax +50000 
Nacho Elvira +50000 
Todd Hamilton +50000 
David Micheluzzi +50000 
Kalle Samooja +50000 
Alejandro Canizares +50000 
Ernie Els +50000 
Kazuki Higa +50000 
Ockie Strydom +50000 
Marc Warren +75000 
Ben Curtis +75000 
Oliver Farr +75000 
Alex Fitzpatrick +75000 
Bio Kim +75000 
Darren Clarke +100000 
Justin Leonard +100000 
John Daly +150000 
David Duval +150000 