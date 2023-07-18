Golf's final major of the year will get underway on Thursday when the 2023 Open Championship tees off at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. Rory McIlroy, who was victorious at last week's Genesis Scottish Open, enters as the 21-4 betting favorite in the latest 2023 Open Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Other top contenders in the 2023 Open Championship field include Scottie Scheffler (15-2), Jon Rahm (12-1), Rickie Fowler (12-1), Tommy Fleetwood (15-1), Viktor Hovland (15-1), and Cameron Smith (15-1).

Which 2023 Open Championship matchup picks should you target, and what 2023 Open Championship prop bets could set you up for a strong payday? Before locking in any Open Championship 2023 prop picks of your own, be sure to check out the PGA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine golf expert Mike McClure.

We simulated the 2023 Open Championship 10,000 times, and there are some major surprises. Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up almost $10,000 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. And at the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, the model included Nick Taylor in its best bets to win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. That bet hit at +7000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,900. McClure's best bets also included Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, even though he hadn't won a PGA Tour event since 2018.

This same model has also nailed a whopping nine majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2023 Open Championship field and just revealed his top PGA prop bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of McClure's 2023 Open Championship prop picks, sleepers, head-to-head matchups and best bets.

Top 2023 Open Championship prop picks

One of McClure's favorite prop bet picks this week at the Scottish Open 2023 is Justin Thomas finishing ahead of Robert MacIntyre at -110 odds (risk $110 to win $100). Thomas has been wildly inconsistent in 2023 and enters the week coming off a 60th-place finish at the Scottish Open. Still, McClure is expecting big things from the two-time major champion this week in England.

Despite his struggles, Thomas has still managed to rack up nine top-25 finishes this year and is a proven winner on the major championship stage. The world No. 20 enters the week ranked 12th on the PGA Tour in strokes gained around the green (0.362), 23rd in strokes gained tee-to-green (0.950), and 34th in strokes gained on approach (0.421). All said, McClure sees plenty of value in taking Thomas to finish ahead of a relatively unproven player in MacIntyre. You can see the rest of McClure's 2023 Open Championship props at SportsLine.

Find more 2023 Open Championship head-to-head picks, sleepers, props

McClure has also locked in plenty of other prop bets for the the Open Championship 2023, including a longshot over 100-1 to win it all. Anyone who backs one of his 2023 Open Championship sleepers could hit it big. You can only see his 2023 Open Championship best bets at SportsLine.

So what 2023 Open Championship prop picks should you target this week, and which massive longshot has a chance to stun the golfing world? Visit SportsLine to see McClure's 2023 Open Championship best bets, all from the expert who's up over $10,000 since the PGA Tour restart, and find out.

2023 Open Championship odds, field, contenders

See full the Open Championship 2023 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Rory McIlroy +525

Scottie Scheffler +750

Jon Rahm +1200

Rickie Fowler +1200

Tommy Fleetwood +1500

Viktor Hovland +1500

Cameron Smith +1500

Brooks Koepka +1800

Xander Schauffele +2500

Tyrrell Hatton +2500

Collin Morikawa +2800

Shane Lowry +3000

Dustin Johnson +3000

Jordan Spieth +3000

Patrick Cantlay +3000

Matt Fitzpatrick +3500

Tom Kim +4000

Justin Rose +4500

Cameron Young +4500

Tony Finau +5000

Adam Scott +5000

Bryson DeChambeau +5000

Max Homa +5000

Wyndham Clark +5000

Justin Thomas +5500

Min Woo Lee +5500

Hideki Matsuyama +6500

Jason Day +6500

Robert ManIntyre +6600

Taylor Gooch +7000

Sam Burns +7000

Sungjae Im +8000

Patrick Reed +8500

Denny McCarthy +8500

Keegan Bradley +8500

Corey Conners +8500

Ryan Fox +9000

Louis Oosthuizen +9000

Padraig Harrington +10000

Sepp Straka +10000

Branden Grace +10000

Russell Henley +10000

Sahith Theegala +125000

Joaquin Niemann +12500

Phil Mickelson +12500

Victor Perez +15000

Paul Casey +15000

Antoine Rozner +1500

Harris English +1500

Si-woo Kim +1500

Rasmus Højgaard +15000

Thomas Detry +15000

Yannik Paul +15000

Taylor Moore +15000

Brian Harman +17500

Adrian Meronk +17500

Adam Schenk +17500

Lucas Herbert +17500

Nicolai Hojgaard +17500

Jordan Smith +20000

Christian Bezuidenhout +20000

Richie Ramsay +20000

Sergio Garcia +20000

Marc Leishman +20000

Davis Riley +20000

Thobjorn Olesen +20000

Thomas Pieters +20000

Kurt Kitayama +20000

Gary Woodland +20000

Brendon Todd +20000

Byeong Hun An +20000

Alex Noren +20000

Aaron Wise +20000

Abraham Ancer +22500

Keith Mitchell +22500

Adrian Otaegui +25000

Lee Westwood +25000

Ewen Ferguson +25000

Danny Willett +25000

Seamus Power +25000

Tom Hoge +25000

KH Lee +25000

Richard Bland +25000

Harold Varner +25000

Rikuya Hoshino +30000

JJ Spaun +30000

Guido Migliozzi +30000

Connor Syme +30000

Takumi Kanaya +30000

Billy Horschel +30000

J.T. Poston +30000

Francesco Molinari +30000

Jazz Janewattanond +30000

Charl Schwartzel +30000

Hurly Long +30000

Christen Lawrence +30000

Cameron Tringale +30000

Pablo Larrazabal +30000

Emiliano Grillo +30000

Callum Shrinkwin +30000

Mackenzie Hughes +30000

Matthew Southgate +30000

Matt Wallace +35000

Henrik Stenson +35000

David Lingmerth +35000

Ari Arnaus +35000

Luke List +35000

Matthew Jordan +35000

Dan Bradbury +35000

Laurie Canter +35000

Andrew Putnam +40000

Sami Valimaki +40000

Zach Johnson +40000

Lee Hodges +40000

Shubhankar Sharma +50000

Scott Stallings +50000

Paul Lawrie +50000

Michael Kim +50000

Stewart Cink +50000

Ben Griffin +50000

Trey Mullinax +50000

Nacho Elvira +50000

Todd Hamilton +50000

David Micheluzzi +50000

Kalle Samooja +50000

Alejandro Canizares +50000

Ernie Els +50000

Kazuki Higa +50000

Ockie Strydom +50000

Marc Warren +75000

Ben Curtis +75000

Oliver Farr +75000

Alex Fitzpatrick +75000

Bio Kim +75000

Darren Clarke +100000

Justin Leonard +100000

John Daly +150000

David Duval +150000