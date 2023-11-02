One week can make a season on the PGA Tour. After opening the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship with a bogey- free 7-under 65 in his first competitive round since August, Cameron Young hopes that this will be his week at El Cardonal at Diamante as he searches for his first career victory on the circuit.

"I was at home, I was able to practice consistently for almost two months, which I haven't had in a long time," said Young. "It's been years I feel like since I've actually been home for that long. Just the ability to go out and really try some things and work through some issues that I felt like I had was honestly, one, was kind of fun for me. I haven't had the chance to do that without the pressure of an event coming up in a long time. And two, I think very productive. I think I learned some things in my golf swing. It's nice to come out and see 'em kind of work in the first competitive round."

Young pitched a perfect game Thursday in Cabo. Hitting all 14 fairways and all 18 greens in regulation, the reigning PGA Tour Rookie of the Year put his jaw-dropping driving abilities and sturdy iron on full display. He bemoaned that he could have reached 10 under had the putter cooperated, but the 26-year-old will rest easy tonight knowing another chance at win No. 1 is now within reach.

And while these opportunities came in spades throughout his rookie year, they have been amiss in his second stroll around the PGA Tour. Young's first 25 starts as a card-carrying member saw the big-hitting right-hander grab seven podium finishes highlighted by close calls at the 2022 PGA Championship and 2022 Open where an eagle on the 72nd hole put him one off eventual champion Cameron Smith.

The world No. 17 has collected just one such finish this season with that coming in the form of a championship loss to Sam Burns at the 2023 WGC-Match Play. It is not as if the former Wake Forest Demon Deacon's form has fallen off a cliff -- he still finished inside the top 10 at the Masters and The Open. In fact, from a strokes-gained perspective, he has been just 0.08 strokes worse per round despite a massive leap with his approach play.

There isn't anything missing from Young's game that prohibits him from winning on the PGA Tour. Could the putter be better? Yes. Are there concerns with his short game every now and again? Sure. But name any player on the PGA Tour, and he'll list an aspect of his game upon which he would like to improve.

Sometimes the bounces don't go a player's way. This could last a week or this could last a couple years -- just look at the most recent winner on the PGA Tour, Collin Morikawa. It can difficult to brush off, but the best eventually do.

"I think, for a while, I was all out [of patience]; I didn't have much patience left," said Young. "I think I've kind of come to terms with the fact that I've played plenty of golf that's worthy of winning a golf tournament out here. Obviously, it hasn't worked out that way yet, but I think I've played plenty of good golf, and I fully believe that that golf can win a tournament out here. So, I've let go of it a little bit, and I'm much more focused on trying to get better as much as I can."

Young can't get much better than he was in Round 1, and if he does, the rest of the field better watch out. Rejuvenated, refreshed and ready to go, Young has recaptured that look of a man possessed who is willing (and able) to do anything to make sure this trophy falls into his hands come Sunday.