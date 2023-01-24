Collin Morikawa and Adam Scott have become the latest players to commit to Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Golf League (TGL). Joining the two founders, as well as Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas, Morikawa and Scott add three major championship titles to the current cast of the Monday night simulator league that is set to begin in January 2024.

"During my amateur and collegiate golf career, I loved team play and the added energy it brought to my game – especially in match play. That has only been elevated with the opportunities I have had to represent the U.S. in the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, and I am looking forward to being a part of a TGL team next year as well," said Morikawa. "Beyond that, I think the design of TGL to provide sports fans the world's best in a weekly, primetime golf competition, from start-to-end in only two hours, will appeal to a broader spectrum of casual golf fans and introduce our sport to younger fans."

Morikawa is the youngest competitor to sign onto the TGL and brings with him a slew of accolades. The only man to win two different major championships in his tournament debut, the 25-year-old holds five PGA Tour titles and began his career with 22 consecutive made cuts, second only to Woods' 25.

Scott's inclusion in TGL will be his latest chapter alongside Woods. The 42-year-old has been witness to some of Woods' greatest accomplishments having come up in the same era but is certainly not without his own. Winning the 2013 Masters, Scott got the better of Woods later that summer at The Barclays.

The following season, Scott rose to world No. 1, usurping Woods and ultimately holding the top spot for 11 weeks. In total, Scott has earned 31 professional victories, 14 of which reside on the PGA Tour with the latest coming at the 2020 Genesis Invitational which Woods hosts. At this point in his career, Scott understands his best golf may be behind him, but that has not hindered his star power.

"I've seen an uptick in simulator golf when I travel outside of the United States, especially through Asia," Scott said. "There are tournaments with thousands of entrants playing against each other...Seeing how quickly it's been picked up overseas, TGL will really compliment everything I'm seeing and it will have a huge impact certainly with the names that are behind it.

"I think this is a really great opportunity for me at this point in my career, I really like the fact that it's drawing the biggest names so far, and that I was able to wrangle my way in with these superstar players."

The TGL will feature six teams of three PGA Tour players and a schedule that includes 15 regular season matches. Players will hit full shots into simulators while short game shots will take place in front of fans in a new arena built on the campus of Palm Beach State. Matches are expected to last two hours long as TGL aims to harness the excitement behind up-tempo golf. With 12 spots still remaining to be announced, more big names are sure to follow.