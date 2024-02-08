The low-scoring record in the PGA Tour universe has fallen as Cristobal Del Solar fired a flawless 13-under 57 in the first round of the Astara Golf Championship on Thursday on the Korn Ferry Tour to card the lowest round in history at a PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The previous record of 58 was held by both Jim Furyk on the PGA Tour (2016 Travelers Championship) and Stephan Jaeger on the Korn Ferry Tour (2016 Ellie Mae Classic). According to Justin Ray, a 57 was also shot on the Alps Tour in 2019.

Del Solar began his day at Country Club de Bogota-Paco in Bogota, Colombia, in sizzling fashion. Marking just one four on his scorecard during his front nine, Del Solar turned in 8-under 27 thanks in part to an eagle on the par-4 ninth to close out his opening half. Del Solar's front-nine score matched the low nine-hole score on the Korn Ferry Tour, but the Chilean wasn't done there.

Three straight threes to kick off his back nine put Del Solar on the fast track to history; the last came on the par-5 12th for his second in eagle in four holes. Now 11 under for his round, the 30-year-old was on pace to card a sub-60 round. Six straight pars would have sufficed, but back-to-back birdies on Nos. 14-15 propelled Del Solar into uncharted territory past the efforts of Furyk and Jaeger.

While there were chances for additional birdies coming in, including a 10-footer on the closing 18th, three finishing pars put the final touches on a back-nine 30 and an incredible day on the tricky 6,300-yard par 70. At 13 under, Del Solar commanded a five-stroke lead as Round 1 action came to a close.