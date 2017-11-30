Hero World Challenge tee times, pairings: Tiger Woods-Henrik Stenson set in Round 2

Big Cat is paired with another 40-something in Round 2 in the Bahamas

Tiger Woods shot a thrilling 3-under 69 on Thursday at the Hero World Challenge, and he's three back of leader Tommy Fleetwood (who shot a 6-under 66). Woods will play with Henrik Stenson (who shot a 2-under 70) in Round 2.

Big Cat tied playing partner Justin Thomas with that 69 on Thursday, and he looked pretty great doing it. Woods shot a 35 on the front nine and a 34 on the back. If he can replicate Thursday's score on Friday -- and I have no reason to think he can't -- then Woods could legitimately insert himself into the thick of this tournament.

Let's take a look at the Friday pairings. All times Eastern.

Hero World Challenge tee times -- Friday

11:10 a.m. -- Alex Noren (+1), Daniel Berger (+3)
11:21 a.m. -- Brooks Koepka (-1), Patrick Reed (E)
11:32 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner (-2), Hideki Matsuyama (-1)
11:43 a.m. -- Tiger Woods (-3), Henrik Stenson (-2)
11:54 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman (-3), Justin Thomas (-3)
12:05 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth (-4), Francesco Molinari (-3)
12:16 p.m. -- Justin Rose (-4), Dustin Johnson (-4)
12:27 p.m. -- Matt Kuchar (-5), Kevin Chappell (-4)
12:38 p.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood (-6), Rickie Fowler (-5)

