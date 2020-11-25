The holidays are here, and there are plenty of interesting options this year for devices, accessories and clothing for the golfer in your life (or yourself) this year. Listed below are a few of the items we've been perusing and using in 2020. It's certainly not a comprehensive list, but we've enjoyed these items and think you might as well as the holiday season approaches and everyone gears up for what will hopefully be a more fun golf season in 2021.

The bonus here is that a lot of these can be used at home if you're stuck there over the next few months. I've been using a lot of them to work on my game from home before going back out to play publicly again. Let's take a look.

Walker Trolleys ($399 | Walker Trolleys): A must-have for folks who love to walk. Walker Trolleys makes a great product that has buy-in from the good folks over at No Laying Up and is offering some great Black Friday deals, including 10% off an order (including the trolley), 30% off any head cover or storage accessory and a free head cover or T-shirt with any trolley.

Walker Trolleys

GolfLogix Green Book (From $20 | GolfLogix): I am not a very smart golfer, but these books are helping me play smarter at my local tracks. When I play, I tend to just hit the ball as straight and as far as possible instead of thinking about where to actually place it on the green. This helps with that problem and also helps chart your putting plan like Bryson. I live in Texas, and they have nearly 650 courses mapped, which is incredible.

GolfLogix

Rain or Shine Swing Net (From $350 | Rain or Shine Golf): I've been using their hitting bay behind my garage with my sons, and it has been fantastic. Fits into a tight space with a great mat, and we've been enjoying beating balls together. This is one of their myriad products, and their real specialty is setting up home simulators and navigating budget and space restrictions. While my house is not big enough for a simulator, the product I do have has been enjoyable.

Rain or Shine Golf

Personalized golf balls (From $12.95 | Golfballs.com): I'm thrilled to show this one to my son as I ordered a dozen golf balls with the Oklahoma State logo on them (not pictured below). My editor also has a set with the Florida Gators logo. The cool part here -- at least to us -- is that you can order any brand of ball, and they'll customize them with your logo of choice or even a personalized message.

GolfBalls.com

Beats Pill+ ($180 | Malbon): I cannot overstate how much my family loves these portable speakers and how great they are to take out on the course. Beats brought on Cameron Champ to promote the product in association with Malbon Golf, and he joins Justin Thomas and Tony Finau as professional golfers promoting Beats. Very excited about this one.

Malbon Golf

Center Cut Coffee (Starting at $14.99 | Good Walk Coffee Company): My editor is not a big coffee drinker, but he is a fan of the stuff from Good Walk, a golf-themed roasting company using fair trade, organic beans that was established in 2019. His favorite is the rich-tasting Center Cut from Costa Rica. Holiday gift packs are available, as are K-Cup Pods. You can buy whole beans or coffee that's already been ground. You can also setup a subscription, which make sit a great gift. Good Walk sells golf accessories as well, such as headcovers, towels, tees and more.