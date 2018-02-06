ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth odds 2018: Picks from model that nailed Alex Noren's surprising run

The European Tour heads to Lake Karrinyup Country Club in Perth, Australia, this week for the ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth. Lee Westwood and Thorbjorn Olesen are the Vegas co-favorites at 22/1, followed closely by Jason Scrivener, Paul Peterson and others at 25/1.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, was all over Matt Kuchar at the Phoenix Open last week. Despite being a 40-1 long shot, the model projected him to be a top contender. The result: Kuchar shot finished tied for fifth. The week before, it nailed Alex Noren's surprising run in the Farmers Insurance Open.

Now that the field for the 2018 Handa World Super 6 Perth is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

One golfer the model loves this week: Hideto Tanihara, who Vegas projects to finish tied for eighth, is in their top three, and makes a serious run at the title.

Tanihara is at top-75 player and finished 16 under at the Maybank Championship last week on his way to a top-five finish in that event. He's playing with a lot of confidence, and is a nice pick at 28/1 coming into this event.

One huge surprise the model is calling for: Olesen, a co-favorite according to Vegas, finishes outside of the top five. He's somebody to avoid this weekend.

Another curveball: Scrivener, who is tied with the second-best odds, doesn't even crack the top 20. He's another player to stay far away from.

Lee Westwood 22/1

Thorbjorn Olesen 22/1

Jason Scrivener 25/1

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 25/1

Paul Peterson 25/1

Ryan Fox 25/1

Satoshi Kodaira 25/1

David Lipsky 28/1

Hideto Tanihara 28/1

Seung Su Han 28/1

Yusaku Miyazato 28/1

Andrew Johnston 33/1

Brett Rumford 33/1