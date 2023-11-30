Justin Thomas took great pains to improve his golf game last year. Thomas gave up some of his favorite foods as he went on a gluten-free and dairy-free diet in hopes of improving his energy levels on the course.

Unfortunately for Thomas, those sacrifices did not produce results as he sunk to No. 27 in the world rankings and did not even make the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

"Yeah, if you guys hear of me doing that again, tell me to stop," Thomas said while at the Hero World Challenge in Nassau, Bahamas, according to Golfweek.

Thomas set goals of going six months without dairy and a year without gluten, but as time went on, he didn't feel much better and his scorecards got worse. If he could do it all over again, Thomas would probably continue with his usual diet instead of giving up some of his favorite indulgences, like pizza.

"It wasn't exactly during my best stretch of golf, so I would say if I had it over, I would not do it," Thomas said. "Yeah, it's one of those things. I don't really give 50 percent too much. I feel like if I'm going to do something, I'm going to do it. I'm going to want to know how it is."

After missing the cut at The Open Championship, Thomas said he ate a gluten-free pizza after getting back to the United States. From there, Thomas "slowly implemented" dairy back into his diet and spoke with his doctor about returning to normal.

Thomas will look to claw his way back into the top 10 of the world rankings next season, and he can do so while enjoying as much pizza as he likes.