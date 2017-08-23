Lindsey Vonn calls leaked nude photos of her and Tiger Woods 'outrageous'

Earlier this week, a tabloid leaked nude photos of Lindsey Vonn ex-boyfriend Tiger Woods, which were apparently obtained after Vonn's phone was hacked.

"It is an outrageous and despicable invasion of privacy for anyone to steal and illegally publish private intimate photos," a Vonn spokesperson told USA Today.

"Lindsey will take all necessary and appropriate legal action to protect and enforce her rights and interests. She believes the individuals responsible for hacking her private photos as well as the websites that encourage this detestable conduct should be prosecuted to the fullest extent under the law."

Vonn was not the only one to take action, either. Attorney Michael Holtz, who is apparently representing the pair, sprung into action after the photos hit the internet.

"We have issued takedown notices to various websites who have posted the illegally hacked photos of our clients," Holtz told the Star Tribune. "Almost all sites have complied or will comply with our demand."

Holtz went on to say that legal action would be pursued if the photos are not taken down by the various sites that leaked and/or published them.

Woods and Vonn dated from 2013-15, and they are now linked to one another again in this unfortunate series of events. They broke up in May of 2015.

"Lindsey and I have mutually decided to stop dating," Woods said at the time. "I have great admiration, respect and love for Lindsey and I'll always cherish our time together. She has been amazing with Sam and Charlie and my entire family. Unfortunately, we lead very hectic lives and are both competing in demanding sports. It's difficult to spend time together."