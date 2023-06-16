LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman, 68, is being sued in connection to an alleged sexual assault of a minor that occurred at his house in 2021, according to the Associated Press. While Norman is not the accused party, the lawsuit alleges teenagers at his residence were provided alcohol by his wife, Kirsten Kutner, which led to inebriation of the involved parties and therefore aided in the assault.

The incident involves a minor who was a classmate of Norman's stepdaughter (referred as Jane Doe) and two other individuals (referred as M.B. and C.R.). Doe claims she was invited to a party at Norman's residence where she was provided alcohol. The two other individuals in question were also given alcohol that they consumed.

"After the consumption of lots of alcohol present at Defendants' home, Plaintiff was incapable of standing on her own and was seen stumbling around the party," the lawsuit alleges. "After Plaintiff became visibly inebriated, she was sexually assaulted by both M.B. and C.R. simultaneously while on the grassy area near Defendants' pool."

The complaint continues: "Defendants breached their duty of care by not safe-guarding or preventing injury to Jane Doe's health and well-being, including, but not limited to, abusive conduct by other minor invitees resultant in part from the provision of alcoholic beverages to the minor invitees.

"As a result of Defendants' negligence, Doe suffered bodily injury and resulting pain and suffering, disability, mental anguish, loss of the capacity for the enjoyment of life, expenses for counseling and resulting treatment, loss of earnings, and the loss of the ability to earn money in the future. These losses are permanent, and Jane Doe will suffer losses in the future."

Norman's legal team claims the matter was fully investigated and closed in 2021.