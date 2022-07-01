With only eight tournaments scheduled for its inaugural 2022 season, LIV Golf always intended to add more events down the road. Originally planning to host 10 tournaments in 2023 and 14 tournaments in 2024 and 2025, LIV Golf will instead move that timeline up a year and host 14 events next season, according to Golf Digest.

Not only will the LIV Golf Invitational Series nearly double in size in one year's time, but it will also operate under a new guise as the name will change to the LIV Golf League.

These two aspects will join another modification for next year, as the team composition will take on a new, much more structured shape as well. Through two events of the 2022 season, both teams and captains have changed without much explanation to the general public, as a revolving door of competitors have played in London and Portland.

With big names like Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Matthew Wolff having signed with LIV Golf, some squads have been pre-assembled, while other captains have been left to draft their teammates. Solidifying its 48 league members by 2023 should allow LIV Golf to experience a full season with 12 concrete teams that are open to trades and, potentially, golf's version of free agency if any additional players are to sign on with the rival tour.

LIV Golf envisions parties buying these different teams in a manner similar to your standard professional sports team, and it's how it expects to generate most of its revenue. It will take some time for these considerations to materialize, but it is nonetheless interesting that these independent contractors could potentially soon fall under the umbrella of a franchise owner.