The LIV Golf Invitational Series will be renamed the LIV Golf League for the beginning of the 2023 season, according to the Saudi-backed league. The league will feature a 14-event schedule in addition to opportunities through its International Series, where events on the Asian Tour -- backed by LIV Golf's $300 million investment -- will be offered. In total, LIV Golf will help deliver 25 tournaments worldwide.

"LIV Golf's expanding global platform will add a new dimension to the golf ecosystem as we know it, one that provides an opportunity for players and fans around the world to help maximize our beloved sport's true potential," said LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman in a statement. "Our franchise model will bring new energy and excitement to fans from all corners of the world, establishing a league of teams to connect and grow with. The International Series will attract new talent and offer unprecedented pathways that develop the next generation of stars. LIV Golf is committed to making sustainable investments that grow the game now and for the future, and we are proud to turn these dreams into a reality."

Among the changes to the LIV Golf League, contrasted with the LIV Golf Invitational Series, is the team format. The 48 golfers will continue to be separated into 12 teams of four, but those teams, once established, will remain the same throughout. Previously, teams changed for each event.

Prize money is, at least proportionally, roughly the same for 2023 as it was in 2022, but the total money available will be much greater because of the expanded schedule. There will be $405 million in prize purses across the 14 events, blowing the initial $225 million offering over eight events in the Invitational Series out of the water. Shotgun starts and 54-hole events with no cut will remain as key components separating LIV from the PGA Tour.

The full schedule of LIV Golf League events will be announced at a later date, with the season culminating in a Team World Championship match play grand finale. Though dates aren't yet set, LIV has pledged that its events will not compete with or take place during major championships, international team events or heritage events.