Anthony Kim appears to be back as LIV Golf teased the former superstar's potential return to professional golf, and videos have since surfaced of the 38-year-old on the driving range practicing at LIV Golf Jeddah. In a trailer released Monday, LIV Golf hinted at Kim's comeback with footage of the American's shadow, although the league did not specifically call attention to him by name.

Kim is expected to compete as one of the two individual wildcards at LIV Golf Jeddah and not join a specific team. The duration of his contract with the league has not been announced.

"He oozes incredible talent," Greg Norman posted on social media. "The world has seen it in the past and now it is an honour as Commissioner of LIV Golf to give the opportunity for this star to be reborn. Welcome back and to the LIV Golf family mate. The golf world has missed you."

The last time Kim played professional golf was more than a decade ago. He was a firecracker and a force to be reckoned with in his mid-20s as Kim notched victories at golf courses like Congressional and Quail Hollow. Kim made a serious run at the 2010 Masters where he finished third behind Phil Mickelson and Lee Westwood. The whole world was in front of him.

A former standout for the U.S. Ryder Cup team, Kim's run of quality would meet its end in 2012 when he caught the injury bug. His nine starts that season included four missed cuts, two withdrawals and one disqualification. He never returned to the PGA Tour due to an insurance policy now worth an estimated $10 million.

It is assumed LIV Golf made him whole, but there are still many questions swirling around Kim's impending return. How will his game hold up? Will he eventually join a team? Could he return to the PGA Tour if a deal is struck between the two leagues?

A couple of those questions will linger into the future, but at least one will be answered in the coming days.