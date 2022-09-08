John Daly is one of the more polarizing figures in the golf world and has always had a flair for the dramatic. On Wednesday, Daly had a chance to dabble on the diamond as he threw out the first pitch prior to the St. Louis Cardinals hosting the Washington Nationals.

The 56-year old certainly wasn't fazed by the bright lights as he fired a strike to home plate.

As should come as no surprise, Daly took to the mound at Busch Stadium wearing his classic combination of shorts, sunglasses, and flip flops.

Daly's throw was one of the better first pitches that we've seen from celebrities in recent years. The likes of Dr. Anthony Fauci, 50 Cent, and Carly Rae Jepsen have produced some of the more brutal first pitches that never made it anywhere near the strike zone.

It's been a very strong year for Daly, who almost made the cut at the PGA Championship earlier this year with a 2-over par score in the opening round. Over the course of his professional career, Daly has two major titles as he won the PGA Championship in 1991 and the Open Championship in 1995.

Daly definitely did this first pitch justice and it's honestly one of best ones that's been delivered throughout recent history.