LOOK: Tony Finau's injured ankle reveals what he endured during 2018 Masters

The fact that Finau played on this ankle at Augusta is pretty insane

Tony Finau's weekend started out trending down before going way up. After dislocating his ankle celebrating an ace at the Par 3 Contest and popping it back into place, Finau didn't do much. He only shot a 4-under 68 on his first 18 holes of the Masters. He then went on to shoot a 66 in his final round, ending the tournament tied for 10th and at 281 for the weekend. It was a pretty crazy weekend for everyone golfing, but Finau just made it crazier.

A photo of Finau's injured ankle surfaced after the tournament and ... It doesn't look great.

Yeah, you know, maybe get some ice on that. And if you dislocate your ankle at home, seek medical attention. Finau made a checklist of his weekend, and his takeaways were nothing but positive.

So we know that Finau is going to be at the Masters in 2019, probably as a fan-favorite again, because his story this weekend was awesome. If nothing else, we'll definitely hear on the broadcast about the guy that popped his dislocated ankle back into place and went on to place in the top 10 at the Masters in 2018.

Next year, maybe Finau will steer clear of the Par 3 Contest. At the very least, we'll probably see some way more muted celebrations out of him.

